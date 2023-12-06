Name Katharine Hepburn Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Movies, Acting Date of Birth May 12, 1907 Date of Death June 29, 2003 Age (at the time of death) 96 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress

One of the greatest Hollywood actresses, Katharine Hepburn's net worth stood at $30 million at the time of her death, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She spent most of her life with her siblings at her waterfront Connecticut estate. Hepburn won several Oscars and Emmys for her astonishing work in "On Golden Pond," "The Lion in Winter," "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," and "Love Among the Ruins." She always kept her hair short made her public appearances looking like a tomboy and loved to call herself by the nickname Jimmy. She avoided lavish Hollywood parties and was seen donning a pair of jeans and ditching those long designer dresses.

Katharine Hepburn outside her house on East 48th Street in Manhattan | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Brennan

Hepburn always had a knack for acting and left her university to pursue acting roles but nothing worked for her at first. Her Broadway performance in "The Warrior's Husband" captured the attention of a Hollywood talent agency and she made her debut. Hepburn made her first Hollywood appearance in "A Bill of Divorcement" in 1932. Besides her movies and plays, she has done several TV movies which include "Mrs. Delafield Wants to Marry," "The Man Upstairs," "This Can't Be Love," "One Christmas" and "The Glass Menagerie." She made most of her income and net worth through her movies and acting ventures and distributed most of her money to social and charitable causes.

Singer Frank Sinatra introduces Katharine Hepburn during a special tribute to late actor Spencer Tracy | Getty Images

Hepburn was known for her bold and outspoken behavior, was not seen much in Hollywood parties, and instead, preferred being engaged in social work. She got married once to businessman Ludlow Ogden Smith in 1928 but parted ways with him in 1934. Hepburn did not have any children with Smith nor with any of her other romantic partners. After the divorce, she had multiple relationships—with her agent Leland Hayward, and businessman Howard Hughes. One of the most talked about Hepburn's relationship was with Spencer Tracy who was her co-actor and died in 1967. Hepburn is said to have died of natural causes and a cardiac arrest in 2009 at her Old Saybrook, Connecticut home in 2009. It is believed that she donated most of her money to several charitable causes.

Katharine Hepburn embraces actor Spencer Tracy | Getty Images

- Academy Awards, USA 1982: Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in "On Golden Pond"

- Academy Awards, USA 1969: Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in "The Lion in Winter"

- Academy Awards, USA 1968: Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner"

-American Comedy Awards, USA 1989: Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy

- BAFTA Awards 1969: Best Actress for "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and "The Lion in Winter"

- Cannes Film Festival 1962: Best Actress for "Long Day's Journey Into Night"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 1975: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy for "Love Among the Ruins"

- Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards 1972: Best Actress for "The Trojan Women"

- Laurel Awards 1970: Female Dramatic Performance for "The Lion in Winter"

- Golden Apple Awards 1975: Female Star of the Year

- People's Choice Awards, USA 1983: Favorite Motion Picture Actress

Katharine Hepburn, 1 of 5 artists awarded Kennedy Ctr. honors | Getty Images |Photo by Diana Walker

What did Katharine Hepburn call herself?

Hepburn had a tomboy-like hairstyle and loved to call herself Jimmy.

How did Katharine Hepburn die?

Hepburn died of cardiac arrest in 2003 at the age of 96.

What is the net worth of Katharine Hepburn?

The net worth of Hepburn stood at $30 million at the time of her death.

Which are some of the best movies of Katharine Hepburn?

Some of the best movies of Katherine Hepburn are "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," "The Lion in Winter," "Adam's Rib," "State of the Union," "On Golden Pond," "Pat and Mike," and "Morning Glory."

