Sean Connery, the legendary actor, cemented his place in cinematic history with an enduring career that spanned seven decades. While his portrayal of James Bond remains an iconic chapter, Connery's versatility shone through in a multitude of roles. At the time of his passing in 2020, his net worth stood at an impressive $350 million. Beyond the silver screen, Connery's foray into ventures such as the Domaine de Terre Blanche in France and his passion for martial arts showed that his influence extended far beyond the characters he portrayed.

Portrait of James Bond actors Sean Connery and Honor Blackman. Getty Images | Photo by Express

Connery's financial success was as diverse as his illustrious acting career. Beyond the silver screen, he explored various avenues that contributed to his substantial wealth. He once turned down the role of Gandalf in the original "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. The producers, recognizing the risk associated with the ambitious project, offered Connery a $10 million per film salary along with a remarkable 15% of the box office for all three movies. However, the actor declined. The trilogy went on to become a global phenomenon, grossing $3 billion worldwide, and had Connery accepted the role, his 15% share could have translated into an estimated $450 million payday.

Born in 1930 in Edinburgh, Scotland, Connery dropped out of school at the age of 13, working at a dairy and later joining the Royal Navy at 16. Released from service at 19 due to stomach ulcers, Connery returned home and held various jobs, from laying bricks to posing for artists at the Edinburgh Art School. It was during a Mr. Universe contest in 1953, where he secured third place, that a casting director spotted him and cast him in a London production of "South Pacific." The actor also donated his entire $250,000 salary from the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" to charity.

Sean Connery and his Wife Micheline Roquebrune. Getty Images | Photo by Georges De Keerle

In 1999, the actor and his wife sold their Spain home for $6.9 million. However, this transaction sparked controversy as luxury apartments were subsequently built on the property, prompting an investigation into alleged tax evasion. While Connery was cleared of any wrongdoing, his wife, Micheline, faced charges related to property tax fraud. Apart from Spain, Connery held residences in Greece and the Bahamas.

Sean Connery standing behind Catherine Zeta-Jones. | Getty Images | Photo by 20th Century-Fox

In 1962, Connery married actress Diane Cilento, and they had a son, Jason, in January 1963. Although the couple separated in 1971, Jason went on to become an actor and director. Connery's second marriage was to Micheline Roquebrune in 1975. The actor enjoyed playing golf, owning the Domaine de Terre Blanche in France for two decades before transforming it into a luxury golf resort upon its sale to billionaire Dietmar Hopp. He practiced martial arts and earned a black belt in Kyokushin karate.

- Academy Awards, USA (Oscar): 1988 Winner: Best Actor in a Supporting Role - "The Untouchables"

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA: 1995 Winner: Lifetime Achievement Award

- BAFTA Awards: 1998 Winner: Academy Fellowship

- Golden Globes, USA: 1996 Winner: Cecil B. DeMille Award

- Henrietta Award: 1972 Winner: World Film Favorite - Male (Together with Charles Bronson)

- European Film Awards: 2005 Winner: Lifetime Achievement Award

-Golden Laurel Awards: 1966 Winner: Action Performance for "Thunderball"

Harrison Ford and Sean Connery | Getty Images | Photo by Murray Close

What was Sean Connery's most lucrative film?

Sean Connery's salary peaked at $3 million with "Never Say Never Again" (1983).

Did Sean Connery have any business ventures?

Yes, Connery owned the Domaine de Terre Blanche in France.

What was Sean Connery's social media presence?

Connery did not have a social media presence, but his impact on cinema transcends the digital realm.

