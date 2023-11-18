Name Michael Crichton Net worth $400 million Sources of income Writing, production DOB 13 October 1942 Age 66 (at the time of his death) Gender Male Nationality American Profession Writer, producer

Author, director, and producer, known for laying the groundwork for hits such as the "Jurassic Park" franchise and sci-fi classic "Westworld" Michael Crichton had earned an estimated net worth of $400 million by the time of his death in 2008, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Crichton is also best known for writing successful novels like "Congo", "Sphere," and "Rising Sun". His books have sold over 200 million copies and several of his novels have been adapted into films. He also created the hit TV show “ER” which successfully ran for 15 seasons.

Michael Crichton at the 16th Annual Producers Guild Awards | Getty Images | Photo by SGranitz

Crichton made most of his money from writing as well as film production. He graduated from Harvard Medical School earning an M.D. However, he realized that he hated the course, and wrote novels on the side during his graduation. His first novel, "Odds On” came out in 1966 while he was still a student.

After his graduation, Crichton released "The Andromeda Strain" in 1969. It became his first best-seller and was later adapted into a movie, establishing Crichton as a creative force in Hollywood at the age of 27 years.

Crichton then released 10 more novels between 1969 and 1990, when he released the iconic "Jurassic Park,” which went on to become an enormous success. It was also adapted into a movie of the same name in 1993, after Crichton sold the rights for $1.5 million and made another $500,000 to consult during production. The film directed and produced by Steven Speilberg went on to earn over $1 billion at the box office on a budget of $63 million, and held the record for the highest-grossing film till 1997. He wrote several other novels which turned into movies including his 1995 novel "The Lost World".

Crichton also forayed into TV, and created the medical drama series "ER" in 1994, using his medical knowledge. The show went on to become a huge hit that ran for 15 successful seasons and became one of the most successful series in TV history. It aired for 331 episodes through 2009, and as per Celebrity Net Worth, the show has generated over $4 billion in syndication revenue.

Crichton owned a massive estate in Hawaii. The large compound is located on Kauai’s Hanalei Bay. After his death, Danny Errico, co-founder of the Equinox gym chain bought the property for $21.75 million in multiple transactions, as per Mansion Global. The five-bedroom main house of the estate measures about 5,500 square feet.

Crichton collected art throughout his life and even served on the board of the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art. He owned the works of Pablo Picasso, Roy Lichtenstein, and Jasper Johns. In 2010, Christie's organized an auction of roughly 100 pieces of Crichton’s collection, which fetched $93 million.

Crichton was married five times in his life. While four of his marriages ended in divorce, his fifth wife Sherri, was with him at the time of his death. He had one child with his fourth wife, and at the time of his death, Sherri was six months pregnant with their son John Michael.

Sherri Crichton and Michael Crichton at the 'George Gershwin Alone' premier | Getty Images | Photo by Chad Buchanan

Crichton was first diagnosed with lymphoma in early 2008 which later developed into throat cancer. Despite receiving treatment, he died on November 4, 2008, at the age of 66.

1995 Academy Awards: Technical Achievement Award For pioneering computerized motion picture budgeting and scheduling.

1998 Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films

1994 Saturn Award: Best Writing For “Jurassic Park”

1996 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Drama Series For “ER”

1994 Hugo: Best Dramatic Presentation For “Jurassic Park”

1995 PGA Award: Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television For “ER”

1996 WGA Award (TV): Original Long Form For “ER”

How old was Michael Crichton when he died?

Michael Crichton was 66 years old at the time of his death.

What caused Michael Crichton's death?

Michael Crichton’s cause of death was revealed to be Laryngeal cancer.

How many Jurassic Park books did Michael Crichton write?

Michael Crichton wrote The Jurassic Park series which consists of 2 action & adventure books.

