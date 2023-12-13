What Was Comedic Genius Garry Shandling's Net Worth At The Time of His Death?

Name Garry Shandling Net worth $20 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Stand-up comedy, acting, writing, direction, producing DOB 29 November 1949 Age 66 years (at the time of death) Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, actor, writer, producer

Comedian, actor and writer Garry Shandling had an estimated net worth of $20 million at the time of his death in 2016, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Shandling was best known for his work on "It's Garry Shandling's Show" and "The Larry Sanders Show", which won him massive critical acclaim and numerous awards. Regarded as a "comic genius," Shandling also co-created, wrote and produced these shows. He tragically died in 2016 at the age of 66.

Garry Shandling during 2006 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival Aspen | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Shandling began his career in the mid-1970s, writing for the show "Sanford and Son" (1975–1976). He then wrote for "Welcome Back, Kotter" (1976) and "The Harvey Korman Show" (1978). He made his stand-up comedy debut in 1978 at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

After a few years of performing stand-up on the road, he caught the attention of a talent scout who helped him achieve his long-standing dream of performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" in 1981. He frequently served as a guest host on the show.

He then collaborated with Showtime for the comedy special "Garry Shandling: Alone in Vegas" and then with HBO for "Garry Shandling: Stand-Up." In 1985, Shandling created "It's Garry Shandling's Show". The Showtime series aired 72 episodes out of which 15 were written by Garry, over four seasons.

He launched "The Larry Sanders Show" on HBO in 1992. He starred in the show which ran for 89 episodes over six seasons. In 1998, Shandling directed the episodes "As My Career Lay Dying," "Adolf Hankler," and "I Buried Sid."

Shandling was offered $5 million in 1993 to replace David Letterman when the late-night host moved from NBC to CBS, and he was also asked to take over "The Late Late Show.” Shandling declined both offers and chose to continue "The Larry Sanders Show."

Shandling hosted the Grammy Awards four times in the early 1990s and the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2000 and 2004. He further hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1987.

Shandling made his big screen debut in the 1993 film "The Night We Never Met." He later appeared in the films "Mixed Nuts" (1994), "Hurlyburly" (1998), "What Planet Are You From?" (2000), "Town & Country" (2001), "Trust the Man" (2005), "Iron Man 2" (2010), "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) and more.

Shandling purchased a massive 6,100-square-foot home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles in 1990. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house was listed on the market for sale for $13.5 million the day before his sudden death. The house ultimately sold for $10.65 million, five months after the listing, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Shandling also owned the TSB (Tough Strong Bold) 44 boxing gym in Santa Monica, California.

Garry and his fiancée Linda Doucett, who played Darlene on "The Larry Sanders Show," lived together from 1987 to 1994. However, the split bitterly as Shandling fired Doucett from the series, and she sued him in retaliation for wrongful termination and sexual discrimination. Since then Shandling was reportedly single.

Michael Fuchs, Linda Doucett and Garry Shandling during 1994 Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Death and Estate

On March 24, 2016, Shandling collapsed at his Brentwood home and was rushed to the Providence Saint John's Health Center. However, he passed away and his autopsy revealed that he died of pulmonary embolism, after a blood clot traveled to his lungs from his leg, as per an AP report.

A small portion of Shandling's estate, worth about $668,000, went to his best friend/lawyer Bill Isaacson. The rest of his wealth was kept in a private trust. In 2019, the estate gave $15.2 million to the David Geffen School of Medicine. UCLA also named a 6,400-square-foot space in Geffen Hall as the Garry Shandling Learning Studio.

1998 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series For “The Larry Sanders Show”

1998-1999 American Comedy Award: Funniest Male Performer in a TV Series (Leading Role) Network, Cable or Syndication For “The Larry Sanders Show”

1988 American Comedy Award: Funniest Male Performer in a TV Series (Leading Role) Network, Cable or Syndication For “It's Garry Shandling's Show”

1999 BAFTA TV Award: Best International (Programme or Series) For “The Larry Sanders Show”

1996 CableACE: Actor in a Comedy Series For “The Larry Sanders Show”

1996 CableACE: Comedy Series For “The Larry Sanders Show”

1995 CableACE For “Comedy Series”

1995 CableACE: Entertainment Host For “The Larry Sanders Show”

FAQs

How old was Garry Shandling at the time of his death?

Garry Shandling was 66 years old at the time of his death.

What was Garry Shandling’s cause of death?

Shandling died because a blood clot lodged in his lungs.

What disease did Garry Shandling have?

Garry Shandling suffered from a potentially fatal condition called hyperparathyroidism.

What was Garry Shandling’s net worth at the time of his death?

Garry Shandling had an estimated net worth of $20 million at the time of his death in 2016.

