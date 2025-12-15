ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who inherited special talent from his dad wins $40,000 in Bonus Round

"Congratulations Brad on winning the bonus round thanks to his father's help," a fan reacted to the father-son duo.
UPDATED 1 DAY AGO
Vanna White and contestant Brad Vangeli on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Brad Vangeli on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants usually rely on luck and puzzle solving skills to win big. But a contestant named Brad Vangeli revealed a family tradition that he inherited from his father, which helped him win the Bonus Round. Vangeli walked away with a total of $72,890, making him the fourth winner of the grand prize in weeks. 

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Brad Vangeli on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Vangeli stepped into the Bonus Round after earning $32,890 and a wild card for an extra consonant. Host Ryan Seacrest then turned his attention to Vangeli's wonderful family cheering for her. Seacrest gave Vangeli the nickname "Brad the Clapper" because of his energetic style of applause during games, which he credited to his father's influence in the family. "And is Dad the originator of the strong clap?" Seacrest asked. "He must be. And then my brother got it, and I got it," Vangeli disclosed. The contestant also announced that he is soon to be a father, as his wife is pregnant with their first child, prompting a loud round of applause on stage. 

Wheel
Contestant Brad Vangeli's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune) 

Brad chose the category "Living Thing" and got the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, E as a head start. He then added C, H, P, O, and used his wild card for the letter F. With the added letters, the puzzle was revealed, and Brad had 10 seconds to solve it. The puzzle board looked L, _, R, _, E, F, O, _, H, O, _, N, _. It seemed like an easy guess. "Large foghorn,

large. Foxhound. Yes. Foxhound," Vangeli excitedly answered after missing out initially. He correctly guessed "Large Foxhound". 

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Brad Vangeli on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Seacrest then revealed that Vangeli had won the Bonus Round cash prize of $40,000, which brought his total to $72,890. Fans were ecstatic to see a fourth grand prize winner emerge during the Secret Santa week. "4th $40,000 Dollars Winner Congratulations Brad!!!!" @josephconradbulaclac expressed. "The curse is over. Finally got a win. WTG Brad!!!! Hey Brad's dad!!!!" @myles-spikewebby8519 commented about Vangeli's Dad and his contagious cheering habit. "I would never have gotten the second word no matter how much time you gave me. Brad was such a great player & his dad a hoot, too! Best wishes ahead for a healthy baby!!" @loveforeignaccents chimed in. 

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Brad Vangeli on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

"Congratulations Brad on winning the bonus round thanks to his father's help," @Animegamespublishing praised the father-son duo. "His Dad gave him The Clapper! lol" @A_Box_Of_Scraps added. "Way to go, Brad! Great way to end the Secret Santa Week this week! Your family must be so proud!"78th@jamesmcilwee8939 applauded. 

Watch the thrilling moments here. 

More on Market Realist: 

Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all

'Wheel of Fortune' new set design has all fans saying the same thing: "Why are there so many..."

Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
6 minutes ago
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
3 hours ago
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
"Puzzle used twice in September 2006 and October 2001, and both not solved for $25K," a fan reacted.
10 hours ago
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
23 hours ago
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
ECONOMY & WORK
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
“Price relief corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output and bumper crops," an expert said.
1 day ago
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
1 day ago
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
“They don’t have the money. That speaks more broadly to some of the weaknesses that we’ve seen in the jobs market for recent grads," an expert said.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who inherited special talent from his dad wins $40,000 in Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who inherited special talent from his dad wins $40,000 in Bonus Round
"Congratulations Brad on winning the bonus round thanks to his father's help," a fan reacted to the father-son duo.
1 day ago
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
The home improvement retailer cut its earnings projections for a third quarter in a row
3 days ago
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
ECONOMY & WORK
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
The President has often made claims that are not entirely true and this seems to be one of them.
4 days ago
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
WALMART
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
The retailer has its own payment service that customers are free to use apart from cash and card.
4 days ago
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
Claudia Sahm told Fortune that the Fed was stuck in a hard place.
4 days ago
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
ECONOMY & WORK
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP told Fortune, the granular data shows a shift in job trends.
4 days ago
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
Shoplifting is a big problem in the country and retailers lose several millions each year.
4 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
ECONOMY & WORK
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
The two are having a very public falling out and Greene is even going to leave Congress next year.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
"She was the worst player/lowest scoring this evening otherwise," a fan reacted.
4 days ago
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
4 days ago
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
4 days ago
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
4 days ago