ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so

It was obviously a mistake without any malicious intent, and no one was slammed.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest (Cover image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)
"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest (Cover image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

"Wheel of Fortune" has been a show that has entertained viewers for many years now without any controversy. Sometimes, however, the showrunners could get a few things wrong. That’s what happened in a recent episode of the show, in which fans saw something resembling one of the most tragic incidents in American history. The set was decked up to look like the inside of a plane, but at a certain point, it reminded fans of 9/11.

Screenshot showing the contestant overreacting (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Representative image of contestants on the show. (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

September 11, 2001, was a dark day not just in American history, but in the history of the world. It’s not in good taste to represent any of that in a game show unless a tribute is being paid to those who lost their lives. But the mistake was seen during the toss-up rounds, according to a TV Insider report. During these rounds, a television viewer sees the contestants in tiny boxes under the board.

Screenshots showing the incident unfolding on the show (Cover image source: Facebook | The Wheel Of Fortune | New York Post)
Representative image of how the toss-up round looks on TV (Image source: Facebook | The Wheel Of Fortune | New York Post)

If it is a themed event, the background of these boxes will be related to that theme. On this occasion, the theme was called ‘Now Boarding’, and the showrunners made the set resemble air travel. The boxes in which the contestants were on TV were supposed to resemble the windows of an airplane, with a blue sky and clouds visible outside. Unfortunately, that’s not the only thing that fans saw.

Image Caption: Wheel of Fortune / YouTube
Image Caption: Wheel of Fortune / YouTube

The background also had a building-like structure, and the clouds seemed like smoke coming out of it. It had an eerily similar appearance to the smoking towers on that fateful day in 2001. Obviously, this made a lot of people uncomfortable. However, it was clear that this was a mistake and in no way intentional. Fans still had a discussion about the matter on Reddit, which the showrunners might even take an interest in.

Screenshot showing the background in question. (Image credit
Screenshot showing the background in question. (Image source: Reddit | u/-unfinishedsentenc_)

“Am I trippin or did the background look like the morning of 9/11/2001??” one fan asked in r/WheelOfFortune. Several people agreed that it was exactly what they thought as well, upon first glance. “I immediately thought it looked like the towers encased in smoke on 9/11. Really freaked me out ~ happy to see I wasn't the only person thinking this,” one user commented. “Probably because 9/11 happened at such a pivotal point in my childhood & those images are burned into my mind. Oof,” added another.

“Yeeeaah... It was supposed to be a cute background with airplane windows & clouds, but they really shouldn't have put the clouds in front of the windows, or made the windows 10x their normal size, or spaced the window panels with gaps in between them... 😬 Definitely looks bad unless fully zoomed out,” one more viewer commented.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota

'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
WALMART
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
The government shutdown saw employment data being withheld, which is not an ideal situation.
1 hour ago
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
The President does however have the people's confidence in issues such as immigration.
1 hour ago
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
It was obviously a mistake without any malicious intent, and no one was slammed.
1 hour ago
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
WALMART
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
There are several other items on sale but these deals are a cut above the rest.
6 hours ago
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
ECONOMY & WORK
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
Despite an increase in supply, all is not well for people who seek affordable housing.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
Harvey had his teeth out in laughter for several seconds before he regained his composure.
1 day ago
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
COSTCO
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
Many people are looking to cut expenses this holiday season and could fall into the trap.
1 day ago
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
COSTCO
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
This will make the members happy as the items in question are the store's staples.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
Turns out that even after all these years, the 51-year-old is being paid by Fox.
1 day ago
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
High building prices and mortgage rates have dissuaded people from buying new homes.
1 day ago
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
ECONOMY & WORK
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
Ahead of the holiday season, this is not the news that these people would have wanted to hear.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
Steve Harvey could not hide his shock at the answer and made his feelings known to the contestant.
2 days ago
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
Milan Singh sparked an interesting debate over what is the actual value of a $100k salary in 2025.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
Harvey then said that making people do that was one of his goals as a professional.
2 days ago
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
The director of the National Economic Council said firms are hesitating to hire fresh graduates.
2 days ago
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
COSTCO
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
Viewers called her actions at the store disrespectful and Costco employees agreed.
2 days ago
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
WALMART
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
Ahead of the holiday season, the company will want to minimize its losses as much as possible.
3 days ago
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
With organizations gearing up for AI disruptions, a lot is going to change for workers.
3 days ago
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
Both the Treasury Secretary and Economic Council director claimed that prices will ease in months.
3 days ago