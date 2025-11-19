ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize

The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest (Cover image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)
"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest (Cover image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

The bonus round of "Wheel of Fortune" has been associated with big prizes, but in recent seasons, it has left fans disappointed. However, they must be excited for the DraftKings Casino Multiplier Tournament, in which the bonus round on the final episode will be played like Toss-Up, in which a contestant can win up to a whopping $500,000.

According to a TV Insider report, throughout the week, there will be two special DraftKings Casino multiplier wedges on the wheel, which will give contestants a chance to win big early on. If contestants land on such a wedge, they will receive $1,000 for each consonant they correctly guess in a puzzle.

Screenshot showing the contestant overreacting (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing contestants overreacting on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

The total amount won by the contestant will then be multiplied by whatever number is written on the back of the wedge. It can be multiplied by five. During the week, the Bonus Rounds will be played as per usual. However, on the Friday episode, the three biggest winners of the week will take part in a championship-type game. The winner of that game will move on to the very special Bonus Round, which can earn someone a fortune.

This bonus round will be played in the style of a Toss-Up. A contestant will have to guess five puzzles within 45 seconds, all part of the same category. Each correct answer will be worth $10,000. As per usual, the contestants will be given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E for each of the puzzles. However, if they answer incorrectly, they will have to move on to the next puzzle as the timer will never stop.

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing a contestant solving a Bonus Round puzzle. (Representative Image) (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

The envelopes on the Bonus Wheel will be replaced with 2x, 3x, and 4x multipliers. After the round is done, host Ryan Seacrest will reveal the envelope. If a contestant gets all five puzzles right and gets the 4x multiplier card, they will win $200,000 right there. But that’s not where it ends. In the week’s final episode, a special-edition DraftKings Casino 10X Multiplier Wild Wedge will be added to the wheel during the normal course of the game.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest shaking hands with the contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest with a contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

That can be used as a normal wild card, or it can be entered into the bonus wheel. If a contestant lands on that card and gets all five puzzles correct, they will win a whopping $500,000. Fans of the show have already seen a million-dollar winner this season, and a $500,000 winner would make them even happier.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car

'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to solve easy puzzle for $45,000 — fans call it 'major wipeout'

'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
Harvey had his teeth out in laughter for several seconds before he regained his composure.
6 hours ago
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
COSTCO
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
Many people are looking to cut expenses this holiday season and could fall into the trap.
6 hours ago
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
COSTCO
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
This will make the members happy as the items in question are the store's staples.
14 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
Turns out that even after all these years, the 51-year-old is being paid by Fox.
14 hours ago
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
High building prices and mortgage rates have dissuaded people from buying new homes.
14 hours ago
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
ECONOMY & WORK
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
Ahead of the holiday season, this is not the news that these people would have wanted to hear.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
Steve Harvey could not hide his shock at the answer and made his feelings known to the contestant.
1 day ago
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
Milan Singh sparked an interesting debate over what is the actual value of a $100k salary in 2025.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
Harvey then said that making people do that was one of his goals as a professional.
1 day ago
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
The director of the National Economic Council said firms are hesitating to hire fresh graduates.
1 day ago
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
COSTCO
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
Viewers called her actions at the store disrespectful and Costco employees agreed.
1 day ago
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
WALMART
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
Ahead of the holiday season, the company will want to minimize its losses as much as possible.
2 days ago
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
With organizations gearing up for AI disruptions, a lot is going to change for workers.
2 days ago
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
Both the Treasury Secretary and Economic Council director claimed that prices will ease in months.
2 days ago
There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset
COSTCO
There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset
Turns out that the vegetable does not take long to get back, and the stores might not replace on time.
2 days ago
Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause
Farley's comments are reflective of those of the President's from a recent interview.
2 days ago
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
WALMART
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
The companies that were linked to the recalled products were Food To Live and Africa Imports.
5 days ago
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
COSTCO
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
This is perhaps the biggest incentive shoppers have received this year to become a member.
5 days ago
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
ECONOMY & WORK
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
The tariffs on beef-exporting countries and resources have put pressure on the U.S. supply chain
5 days ago