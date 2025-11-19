'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize

The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.

The bonus round of "Wheel of Fortune" has been associated with big prizes, but in recent seasons, it has left fans disappointed. However, they must be excited for the DraftKings Casino Multiplier Tournament, in which the bonus round on the final episode will be played like Toss-Up, in which a contestant can win up to a whopping $500,000.

According to a TV Insider report, throughout the week, there will be two special DraftKings Casino multiplier wedges on the wheel, which will give contestants a chance to win big early on. If contestants land on such a wedge, they will receive $1,000 for each consonant they correctly guess in a puzzle.

Screenshot showing contestants overreacting on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

The total amount won by the contestant will then be multiplied by whatever number is written on the back of the wedge. It can be multiplied by five. During the week, the Bonus Rounds will be played as per usual. However, on the Friday episode, the three biggest winners of the week will take part in a championship-type game. The winner of that game will move on to the very special Bonus Round, which can earn someone a fortune.

This bonus round will be played in the style of a Toss-Up. A contestant will have to guess five puzzles within 45 seconds, all part of the same category. Each correct answer will be worth $10,000. As per usual, the contestants will be given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E for each of the puzzles. However, if they answer incorrectly, they will have to move on to the next puzzle as the timer will never stop.

Screenshot showing a contestant solving a Bonus Round puzzle. (Representative Image) (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

The envelopes on the Bonus Wheel will be replaced with 2x, 3x, and 4x multipliers. After the round is done, host Ryan Seacrest will reveal the envelope. If a contestant gets all five puzzles right and gets the 4x multiplier card, they will win $200,000 right there. But that’s not where it ends. In the week’s final episode, a special-edition DraftKings Casino 10X Multiplier Wild Wedge will be added to the wheel during the normal course of the game.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest with a contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

That can be used as a normal wild card, or it can be entered into the bonus wheel. If a contestant lands on that card and gets all five puzzles correct, they will win a whopping $500,000. Fans of the show have already seen a million-dollar winner this season, and a $500,000 winner would make them even happier.

