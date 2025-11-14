ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000

The contestant, Ron Sheppard was inches away from solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Ron Sheppard attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ron Sheppard attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Tricky Bonus Round puzzles leaving contestants clueless isn't new on "Wheel of Fortune," but it's more heartbreaking when someone loses out on $40,000 after playing well in other rounds. A contestant named Ron Sheppard made his way to the finale after putting up a great fight during the episode. While he guessed one and a half of the two words in the final puzzle, he missed out on solving it on time, which cost him a $40,000 bonus round prize, and disappointed the fans.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Sheppard had a bumper start as he solved the first two Toss Up puzzles to take the lead with $8,500 in the bank. However, going into the Express Round, his rival Green mounted a strong comeback as he cracked the prize puzzle to win a trip to British Columbia worth $8,768, as per Andy Nguyen's blog. With this, he led the way with $14,668 in the bank, and Sheppard trailed behind, still with $8,500. However, Sheppard didn't give up and got two out of the three puzzles in the Triple Toss Up round. In the end, he emerged as the big winner with a total of $20,000 while Green failed to add to his purse after the Express Round. 

Screenshot showing Ron Sheppard alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ron Sheppard alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Sheppard was given a choice to pick from the categories, "Phrase", "Thing", and "Places". He picked the tricky "Thing" category for the final puzzle and joined host Ryan Seacrest at the wheel to pick out his Golden Envelope. He faced a two-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, he chose "M, C, G, C, and O" as his additional letters. With this, the puzzle read, O _ _ E C T _ _ E O _ _ N _ O N.

Screenshot showing Sheppard facing the puzzle board (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Sheppard facing the puzzle board (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

After Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it seemed like Sheppard didn't have the answer right off the bat. After making a bizarre guess, "A Lecture Onion," he steered in the right direction with the guess "Objectionable Opinion," which was close but not correct. Once the time ran out, co-host Vanna White uncovered the answer, "Objective Opinion". Adding to the heartbreak, Seacrest revealed that Sheppard lost on taking home another $40,000, which would have taken his total to $60,000.

Screenshot showing the player's total (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player's total (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

While the Marine vet took the loss on the chin, fans at home were a bit disappointed. "That should’ve been solved. We need a winner tomorrow to avoid the shutout," wrote @sammylerman7136 in the comments on YouTube. "I got it as soon as the countdown started. That’s a pretty weird thing to call a 'thing', but still a very solvable puzzle with the letters he picked. Congrats to him nonetheless, on his $20K total," @douglaspinsak1246 added.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@tima.curtis2488)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@tima.curtis2488)

You can watch the turn of events here.

More on Market Realist: 

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
Harvey decided to act out the scenario which the contestant thought would be inappropriate.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
The contestant, Ron Sheppard was inches away from solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
1 hour ago
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
NEWS
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
In a major breach, the systems of Mobile Commons that serves the New York State were compromised
7 hours ago
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
Playing "The Lion's Share", Riley Shepherd won big with just two lucky picks.
8 hours ago
President Trump signs bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history
NEWS
President Trump signs bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history
The new legislation will allow federal workers to quickly get back to work.
1 day ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift
PRICE IS RIGHT
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift
The player, Gary, won a brand new Toyota on his 50th wedding anniversary.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair
When a bald man came up with a strange answer, Harvey roasted his entire team.
2 days ago
Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think
WALMART
Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think
Walmart's dupe of the viral cup is on sale for nearly half the price of the original.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I've never heard that before' after hearing an answer about US
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I've never heard that before' after hearing an answer about US
Harvey admitted that he had never hear someone say this about American men.
3 days ago
Bank of America issues warning that 'AI bubble' may fizzle out because of a cash crunch
NEWS
Bank of America issues warning that 'AI bubble' may fizzle out because of a cash crunch
The analysis shows tech giants like Meta, Oracle are pivoting to bonds and debt to fuel AI ambitions
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off stunning comeback to win Audi car in the Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off stunning comeback to win Audi car in the Bonus Round
The contestant, April Seubert, made a grand comeback to win prizes worth over $57,000.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes berserk and jumps several feet high to celebrate $25,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant goes berserk and jumps several feet high to celebrate $25,000 win
With just a one in five chances, Phillip managed to bag the top prize.
4 days ago
Many coffee shops in US are going bankrupt amid rising prices — is your favorite brand on the list?
NEWS
Many coffee shops in US are going bankrupt amid rising prices — is your favorite brand on the list?
Several coffee chains have been feeling the pain amid rising costs, tariffs, competition and more.
4 days ago
Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones
NEWS
Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones
The radical pay plan could make Musk the world's first trillionaire in the next decade.
7 days ago
Woman says 'Costco did me dirty' after employee made a 'rude' comment looking at her photo
COSTCO
Woman says 'Costco did me dirty' after employee made a 'rude' comment looking at her photo
The TikTok creator, Auzi a.k.a @fatpastrychef's video sparked concerns over rude store staff.
7 days ago
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
Joseph Evans dethroned poet, Joyelle McSweeney to become the new champion.
7 days ago
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
NEWS
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
Following Huang's striking comment, Nvidia took to X to soften the blow.
7 days ago
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
NEWS
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
Musk has to achieve a few objectives to win the support of Tesla shareholders.
Nov 6, 2025
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
WALMART
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
The FDA issued a voluntary recall over concerns about Listeria contamination.
Nov 5, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
Fans expressed that they too were stumped by the unusually tough puzzle.
Nov 5, 2025