About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000

The contestant was momentarily disappointed, but she was happy to have won more than $17,000.
PUBLISHED 8 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

People across America are about to celebrate U.S. Army personnel on Veterans’ Day, and "Wheel of Fortune" has also decided to be a part of it. A contestant who made it to the final round of the show was a member of the armed forces, but she had a rather unusual role. Unfortunately, she was not able to celebrate a big win as she lost $40,000 in the Bonus Round.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Ryan Seacrest. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Ryan Seacrest. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant named Christina trained US Marines to ride a motorbike. “Christina, she trained Marines on how to ride motorcycles safely,” host Ryan Seacrest said, before mentioning, “And she just told me that she loves her Harley. But she didn’t drive it today, but she can’t wait to drive it after she wins more money, right?” The contestant agreed that it was what she also would like to do.

Christina had won $17,889 on her way to the Bonus Round, which was a big amount of money. She gave the wheel a good spin, and it landed on the I. The contestant had chosen the ‘Place’ category. As per the rules of the show, she was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. Once those were revealed, she could pick three more consonants and one more vowel.

Screenshot showing the Veterans' Day-themed set. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Veterans' Day-themed set. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

At first, Christina chose the letters C, L, D, and A. However, one of those letters was already provided. The contestant then picked the letter H in its place. That was a better choice as H did uncover one spot on the puzzle. However, it was still not an easy one to get right. The puzzle now read, “__ND_N_ _ATH.” Her 10 seconds started counting down, and it must have felt like she had a lot less time. The contestant tried to talk it out, but was not able to come close to the correct answer. Eventually, her time ran out. The answer was then revealed to be ‘Winding Path.’ Christina seemed momentarily disappointed that she was not able to get that one right. Seacrest then revealed the envelope, and it had $40,000 printed on it.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to losing. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to losing. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

However, it was still a great performance as the contestant would take home well over $17,000. The host also thanked her for her services to the nation during her time in the military. Fans of the show believed that it was not that tough to solve. “I wasn't sure if I was going to solve this or not, but after Vanna revealed the D, A, and H, then it became an easy solve,” one fan commented on YouTube. “As Pat Sajak used to say, sometimes you just see it. Got it almost instantly after her letter choices,” quipped another.

Watch the moments in the video here.

