'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off stunning comeback to win Audi car in the Bonus Round

The contestant, April Seubert, made a grand comeback to win prizes worth over $57,000.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants performing well throughout the other rounds and failing in the bonus round has become a more common sight for fans. That is why when someone wins big after almost losing, viewers are elated. One such contestant drove home a brand-new Audi after a stunning comeback on the show. April Seubert participated in the show's "Teacher's Week" and initially struggled to get off the mark. However, she soon switched gears and mounted a comeback to take the lead from thousands of dollars behind. In the end, with her mother and eldest son cheering, she cracked the Bonus Round puzzle to win prizes worth more than $57,000.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest revealing the prize to April Seubert (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Seubert struggled to get off the mark as her rival, Brooks, took the lead early in the game in the first Toss Up round. When she did manage to solve a puzzle, she lost it all after landing on the Bankrupt Wedge. Going into the Express Round, Seubert was stuck at zero. She then made a comeback by cracking the prize puzzle to win a Road Scholar tour of Ireland worth $11,200, to take the lead, as per Andy Nguyen's blog. While Seubert sat out in the Triple Toss Up round, she got one in the Speed Up round to emerge as the big winner of the night with $12,500 in cash and the trip.

Screenshot showing Seubert alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the category, "What Are You Doing?" and joined host Ryan Seacrest at the wheel. She brought along her eldest son, Easton, and her mother, Bev, who once played a prank on Seubert. Earlier in the show, the contestant shared that her maiden name was Folz, to make her name April Folz, a reference to her birthday, which falls on April 1. Seacrest asked Bev if she had something to do with it, and she replied, "Yes, my sister and her sister."

Screenshot showing Bev and Easton talking to Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After spinning the wheel and picking out her Golden Envelope, Seubert was faced with a single-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, and E," filled in, she chose, "G, D, P, and A," as her additional letters. With everything on the board, the final puzzle read, "_ A _ T _ N G." Once Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Seubert hesitantly guessed, "Waiting?" Seacrest confirmed she was right, and to add to her delight, he went on to reveal that she had won a brand new Audi A3 Premium Plus quattro worth $44,735, giving her a grand total of $57,235 cash and prizes.

Screenshot showing Seubert in her new car (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Oh my god! I love you," Seubert said as she hugged her mother and son in celebration. Even the viewers at home celebrated the stunning victory. "I was thinking 'Boating' with RSTLNE, but then I solved it when her letters popped up. Congrats to her on the solve and prizes," wrote @douglaspinsak1246 in the comments on YouTube.

You can watch the stunning comeback in the video here.

