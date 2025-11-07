ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant taught students how to solve puzzles, but ends up losing $75,000

She had won more than $30,000 leading up to the Bonus Round, which was a great feat.
PUBLISHED 22 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot of the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot of the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Winning the bonus round in "Wheel of Fortune" has seemingly become increasingly difficult in the past few months. Even following the show closely doesn't guarantee that someone will get past the challenging final round. One contestant made it all the way to the final round and revealed that she had taught kindergarten kids how to solve the puzzles on the show. However, she was not able to do it when it mattered the most.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant was Courtney Smith, and the first thing that host Ryan Seacrest asked her was about teaching the kids how to play the game. She was a kindergarten teacher after all. “I sure did,” she said. “They have gotten so good at letting me know that they would like to solve the puzzle, Miss Smith.”

Courtney had played a fantastic game to make it to this stage of the game show, winning a whopping $30,670 in cash and prizes. Once all the formalities were taken care of, it was time to play the bonus round.

Screenshot showing the contestant's mother. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's mother. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Courtney gave the wheel a good spin, and it landed on the apostrophe. The contestant had chosen the ‘Phrase’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. Once these letters were revealed, the contestant had the chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel. She chose the letters H, C, D, and I.

Unfortunately, this was perhaps one of the worst decisions that she made on the show, as these letters did absolutely nothing to open the puzzle up. All she could see now was, “__ THE ____.” The contestant had 10 seconds to give the correct answer, but a lot of people expected her to fail. That is exactly what happened. She blurted out phrases like “Up the wind,” and “Up the creek.” But neither one of those was correct.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to losing. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to losing. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Her 10 seconds eventually ran out, and the correct answer was revealed to be “By the book.” Seacrest knew that the contestant had almost nothing to work with. “I don’t know how anyone would have gotten there without more letters,” he said. The host then opened up the envelope to reveal that the contestant had lost out on an additional $75,000. That would have made her total prize a six-figure sum. But Courtney was not too upset about it as she was going home with a big sum anyway.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Watch the heartbreaking moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment

'Wheel of Fortune' called out by a group of mothers over 'highly inappropriate' category name

'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant taught students how to solve puzzles, but ends up losing $75,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant taught students how to solve puzzles, but ends up losing $75,000
She had won more than $30,000 leading up to the Bonus Round, which was a great feat.
22 minutes ago
Why Americans will have to pay a lot more for their Thanksgiving turkeys this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Why Americans will have to pay a lot more for their Thanksgiving turkeys this year
The bird's stock in the US is the lowest of the last 40 years thanks to a deadly avian flu.
4 hours ago
Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details
COSTCO
Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details
The company claimed that there were concerns about physical safety with the bottles.
6 hours ago
US Supreme Court can stop Trump's tariffs from ruining your Christmas — here's how
ECONOMY & WORK
US Supreme Court can stop Trump's tariffs from ruining your Christmas — here's how
Currently, arguments about the legality of the President's tariffs are being made and heard.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' player jumps around in excitement after winning a car in wild TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player jumps around in excitement after winning a car in wild TV moment
She composed herself just well enough to be able to thank host Drew Carey after her big win.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to get violent at contestant who flexed his muscles
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to get violent at contestant who flexed his muscles
The contestant was flexing his muscles and the host might have taken offence at that.
8 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings praised for not causing any harm to the creature on his arm
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings praised for not causing any harm to the creature on his arm
A lot of people would have wanted to swat the creature had it sat on their bodies out of fear.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's teacher won a car on the show in 1979 — but he fails to do the same
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's teacher won a car on the show in 1979 — but he fails to do the same
The 1979 contestant had won a car during her time on the show, but her student failed to do so.
10 hours ago
Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk
The company has issued an apology in a statement for the inconvenience caused.
1 day ago
Investor who predicted 2008 financial crisis comes up with another prediction — this time against AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Investor who predicted 2008 financial crisis comes up with another prediction — this time against AI
Michael Burry made a return to X with a cryptic message warning against the 'AI Bubble'.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey puzzled as 'Family Feud' contestant points at lights instead of answering question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey puzzled as 'Family Feud' contestant points at lights instead of answering question
The host had no idea what the contestant was saying until he cleared it up.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment
Ryan Seacrest was surprised that the contestant was able to get it right so quick.
1 day ago
Costco shopper exposes how products made by other companies are sold under Kirkland brand
COSTCO
Costco shopper exposes how products made by other companies are sold under Kirkland brand
The creator claimed that it was all part of a bigger business model that got the bigger brands paid.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' called out by a group of mothers over 'highly inappropriate' category name
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' called out by a group of mothers over 'highly inappropriate' category name
The group received massive backlash on social media from the show's fans for their trouble.
2 days ago
‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'
The two had become close friends during their time on the show, which saw Jennings become a legend.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $45,000 in bonus round — plans to pay back her father with it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $45,000 in bonus round — plans to pay back her father with it
The contestant had seemingly broken a few things that belonged to her father in her younger days.
2 days ago
Costco shoppers told to avoid one of its most popular items by watchdog group in latest study
COSTCO
Costco shoppers told to avoid one of its most popular items by watchdog group in latest study
At a price of just $4.99, the rotisserie chicken is one of the most popular Costco items.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools an audience member for risking his relationship
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools an audience member for risking his relationship
The audience member let out a large cheer when a contestant said what an ex could teach a wife.
3 days ago
Walmart CEO quietly warns its 2 million workers about AI’s impact: ‘Every job will change’
WALMART
Walmart CEO quietly warns its 2 million workers about AI’s impact: ‘Every job will change’
McMillon did not say that there were going to be layoffs, but that has been the theme at other places.
3 days ago
Costco quietly runs several hidden stores that most regular shoppers are not even aware of
COSTCO
Costco quietly runs several hidden stores that most regular shoppers are not even aware of
Most shoppers are aware of Costco's warehouse stores but that's not all they have.
4 days ago