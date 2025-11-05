ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' called out by a group of mothers over 'highly inappropriate' category name

The group received massive backlash on social media from the show's fans for their trouble.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Image of "Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest. (Cover image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)
Image of "Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest. (Cover image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

"Wheel of Fortune" has been loved by generations that grew up watching it over the past several decades. It's hard to imagine that someone could hate a show where people simply have to solve puzzles to win money. Turns out that even this popular show can get flagged by certain viewers for being inappropriate. According to some reports, a group of mothers has called out the show for not being appropriate for kids.

Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2020.(Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2020.(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

A group called One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association, slammed the show after a category name upset them. The category called ‘What The Fun?’ sounds a lot like a popular profanity. Things escalated so much that the group launched a formal petition, urging the showrunners to make it more suitable to watch for families with young children, according to a report in the Daily Express US.

“One Million Moms suspects parents may be shocked when they discover that the once family-friendly Wheel of Fortune game show is no more. Unfortunately, the recently added puzzle category ‘What the Fun’ aims at a mature, modern audience with insinuated profanity, making it no longer suitable for family viewing,” the group stated. “Wheel has deliberately chosen to include controversial categories instead of wholesome ones. One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate,” it added.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

While there was no direct profanity used in the show, the members of One Million Moms insinuated that the showrunners simply did not care about what kids hear or learn. They claimed that the category name insinuated profanity and that parents disapproved of the same. Unfortunately for the group, other fans of the show slammed them on Reddit for having a regressive and narrow mindset in this day and age.

The discussion kicked off in r/WheelOfFortune, and the group would certainly not want to read the comments directed towards it. “Because of ‘what the fun?’ My god, think of the children,” one user commented. "They just sound like the most miserable wet blankets with their 'campaigns' against 'insinuated profanity,'" added another. “Is there actually even a million of them?

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest (L) and a contestant after landing on a Bankrupt wedge. (Image credit: X | @Marc_Cumbie)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest (L) and a contestant after landing on a Bankrupt wedge. (Image source: X | @Marc_Cumbie)

It seems like the group doesn’t have a lot of people behind them, and it's not hard to understand why. There was never any direct profanity involved at any point during the show, after all. The backlash also came at a time during which host Ryan Seacrest was grieving the loss of his father.

