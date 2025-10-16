ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left speechless after solving $40,000 puzzle in just two seconds

The player also brought her husband along on the stage to support her.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Kristyn Lyerly attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Kristyn Lyerly attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Winning $40,000 in the bonus round is a challenge most contestants on "Wheel of Fortune" have found too hard to handle. That is why a player was left speechless after pulling off a stunning victory to go home with a big prize. Kristyn Lyerly, who dominated the game throughout the night, looked set to cash out big in the finale, and she stood up to the expectations by cracking the final puzzle within two seconds. As she won over $65,000 from the night, she left everyone, including Ryan Seacrest, impressed by her performance.

Screenshot showing Kristyn's reaction to her win (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Kristyn's reaction to her win (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Lyerly got off to a flying start as she took an early lead by solving the first Toss Up puzzle for $5,700. While her competitors, Brumbacher and Ramsey, followed closely, Lyerly stretched her lead in the Express Round after cracking the prize puzzle to win a trip to Greece worth $11,198, as per Andy Nguyen's blog. Lyerly was comfortably ahead to emerge as the big winner of the night with $25,648 in cash and prizes.

Screenshot showing Kristyn at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Kristyn at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Lyerly chose the category, "Event" for her final puzzle. She brought along her husband, John, who was helping her figure out how to manage their three kids for their trip to Greece. After spinning the wheel and picking out her Golden Envelope, she faced a two-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S., T, L, N, E," filled in on the board, she picked “C, D, H, and A" as her additional letters. With everything filled in, the puzzle board read, “H E A _ _ D _ _ N _ _ _ R.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

When Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it seemed like Lyerly had gotten the answer in the bag with all the clues. Without wasting a second, she yelled out the correct answer, "Heavy Downpour," to score a quick win. Adding to her delight, Seacrest revealed that she had won an additional $40,000, which took her total to $65,648. “I’m… I… I’m speechless. Thank you so much!” Lyerly said. 

Screenshot showing the winning the moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the winning the moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

While her win impressed Seacrest, fans took to social media to share their reactions to her big win. "Congratulations, Kristen, winning $40,000 tonight and a fantastic total," wrote @Animegamespublishing in comments on YouTube. "Way to go, Kristyn! You got that right!" added @jamesmcilwee8939.

Watch the full video of the stunning win here.

