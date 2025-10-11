ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes winning a car look easy with her perfect choice of letters

The contestant was over the moon with her victory, which she made look quite easy.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Reaching the Bonus Round on "Wheel of Fortune" requires contestants to be on top of their game, but winning it has become a bigger challenge in recent months. This is why it's even better when a player wins the round, and that too with a perfect choice of letters that fall right in place in the puzzle. That is exactly what one contestant pulled off, as she made winning a car look ridiculously simple.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant named Katie had earned $22,664 in cash and prizes to get to the final round. She then introduced her boyfriend, Mike, who was on the stage to support the contestant.

Katie then gave the wheel a decent spin, and it landed on the G. She had picked the category ‘What Are You Wearing’, and as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. The contestant had a Wild Card in her hands, meaning that she could pick four more consonants and one more vowel.

Screenshot showing the contestant's boyfriend. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Katie did not take up a lot of time as she chose the letters P, F, M, I, and Y. These were excellent choices as they decoded the puzzle to a large extent. In fact, the puzzle was a two-word term, and her choice of letters completely revealed the second word. The puzzle now read, “F___Y SLIPPERS.” By this point, it was evident that the contestant was easily going to win this Bonus Round.

Her 10-second timer was ticking, and without wasting any time, Katie said, “Fuzzy slippers.” That was the correct answer. Seacrest then opened up her envelope to reveal what she had won, and it had the word ‘Toyota’ printed on it. Things could not have gone any better for the contestant as her boyfriend finally came on stage to celebrate the fantastic victory. Katie had just won a Toyota Tacoma worth $42,589.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to winning the car. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

That meant that her total earnings in cash and prizes from the show were a whopping $65,253. She and her boyfriend then made their way over to the new car. Katie sat in the driver’s seat and celebrated as Mike stood outside, supportive of her woman. Fans of the show loved the segment and expressed it in the comments on YouTube.

“That's a shiny but good Tacoma! She likely might get on Jeopardy! next year,” one fan commented. “Nicely done!!! I love this week because of the set!!! Even though the Toyota wasn’t won yesterday, it was won today!!” added another. “I knew when RSTLNE went up the second word was slippers. But the first word I needed a bit of time to piece together,” a viewer mentioned.

Screenshot showing Katie celebrating in her new car. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

You can watch the moments in the video here.

