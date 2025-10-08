ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant couldn't hold back her tears after winning a car her family needed

The contestant had her mother and sister with her, both of whom were also emotional.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Winning on "Wheel of Fortune" brings out a flood of emotions in most contestants, and their reactions often turn into viral moments. Although people aren't expected to shed tears after winning, the show has given fans many such heartwarming moments. That’s what happened recently on the show when one contestant could not hold back her tears after winning a brand new car in the Bonus Round. The contestant did a fantastic job to reach the final stage of the competition and celebrated with her loved ones after emerging victorious.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant was a woman named Danielle, and she had made it to the Bonus Round after winning $20,848 during the regular game. She had her sister, Shantelle, and her mother, Audrine, to support her, and gave the wheel a strong spin, which even host Ryan Seacrest was impressed by. “Way to go. Got some power there,” he said. The wheel stopped at the M, and the contestant made her way to the center of the stage.

Screenshot showing the contestant's sister (L) and mother. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's sister (L) and mother. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

She had chosen the ‘Thing’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these were revealed, the contestant had the chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel. Danielle chose the letters C, D, P, and O. These were all fantastic choices. The letters were so good that one of the words of the puzzle completely revealed itself.

It now read, “__L_D CONCEPT.” The contestant was over the moon when she saw this and already started running around the stage. That’s when Seacrest had to calm her down and bring her back to her spot. “Where are you doing?” he asked. “You don’t want to miss this.” Danielle’s 10 seconds started counting down, and without a second thought, she answered, “Valid concept.” That was the correct answer, and the contestant’s excitement knew no bounds.

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating after winning. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating after winning. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Seacrest once again had to calm her down before opening the envelope and revealing what she had won. Danielle’s excitement shot through the roof again as she saw the word ‘Ford’ written on the card. She broke down in tears as her mother and sister came to celebrate with her. The car was worth $33,705. This meant that her total winnings in cash and prizes shot up to $54,553.

This was probably a lot more than what the contestant had hoped to win when she was selected to be a contestant. She had her hand on her head, and it looked like, for a moment, that she was about to faint. Thankfully, that did not happen. Danielle then rushed to the car to check it out with her family on stage. “We needed a car,” the contestant’s mother said, clearly dealing with a lot of emotions.

Screenshot showing the family celebrating with Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the family celebrating with Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

See the full video here.

