'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her

The co-host revealed one of her hidden talents and fans were left impressed.

Ever since Pat Sajak hung up his boots as "Wheel of Fortune" host, Vanna White's future as co-host has been uncertain. Although fans have wanted her to stay, many suggested that she could be part of another show after watching a recent video of the legendary co-host on Instagram. Turns out that White is also a quick learner when it comes to new dance forms, apart from being good at crocheting.

Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2020.(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

According to a report in TV Insider, White met Derek Hough on the set of “Extra” to give him a gift, and used her skills in crochet to make a baby blanket for Hough’s baby. It was a stunning gift, and Hough couldn’t believe White had made it.

Watch the video here.

“You did not make this,” he said in disbelief. White then revealed the tag to show it was really something that she had made. “I can’t wait to show this to my wife, and I can’t wait to swaddle — Oh, I’m going to get emotional,” Hough added. Once the gift was exchanged, the “Extra” host decided to give something to White as a gesture of gratitude. He decided that a quick salsa lesson would be perfect.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune | (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

First, however, he asked White to show him how she posed while turning letters. He then took her hand and guided her through a few basic salsa steps. The “Wheel of Fortune” co-host quickly learned the moves as her feet moved in perfect rhythm. Fans of the show were highly impressed upon seeing this side of their beloved cast member, and expressed their appreciation in the comments section on Instagram.

Hough is also a judge on “Dancing With The Stars.” He has been a contestant in the past and has been largely successful. Many fans believed that White would also be a star on the show after seeing how well she picked up salsa in a short time.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune | (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“If y’all got her on the show, you couldn’t be a judge. You would HAVE to be Vanna’s partner,” one user commented. “Would love to see Vanna on Dancing with the Stars, I know that she would win the Mirror Ball Trophy… she’s definitely getting my votes,” added another. “Oh I just loved watching this!!! Congratulations to Derek and your wife on your upcoming arrival!!! May you be blessed always! Vanna needs to be on Dancing With the Stars! ⭐️,” one more viewer added. “PETITION TO GET VANNA ON DWTS!!! 😭🙌," exclaimed an excited fan.

