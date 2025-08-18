ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work

“I’m still doing what I did the first day I started. I’m on TV as myself. I'm not playing another person," she said.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Vanna White 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @wheeloffortune)
Vanna White 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @wheeloffortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White has been on the show for decades since she started her stint with the legendary Pat Sajak. Her iconic status as a TV personality found acknowledgement when she was honored on the Forbes 50 Over 50 list. The publication labeled the 68-year-old television personality as an 'unshakable star,' referring to her dynamic time as a 'letter turner' on the game show since 1982. White, who now shares a cordial relationship with new host Ryan Seacrest, discussed her experience on the show, fashion sense, dedication, and her retirement.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Forbes (@forbes)

 

“I’m still doing what I did the first day I started. I’m on TV as myself. I'm not playing another person. And I might not talk that much, but I'm hoping I can give a good feeling to people out there. That's my whole reason for doing this job," White said, explaining why she loved her job. However, there was a time of uncertainty when her longtime friend and host, Sajak, decided to take a bow from the game stage. “I thought I would step away with Pat,” she revealed, before adding, “My thought was, how am I going to continue working with a new person? It's a scary thought to bring somebody new in. And then I thought to myself, Am I ready to retire? And the answer was, in my heart, no. I still love what I do.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

However, she was here to stay. After tough negotiations, she has signed a two-year deal worth $10 million annually. A substantial increase from her salary of 18 years, White previously drew $3 million per year for her 34 days of work. The seasoned host went on to discuss her hectic workday, which often starts at 7 am and ends by 6 pm, in the interview. She disclosed that her stylists start waiting on her for fittings early in the morning and that she must try on thirty different outfits. She is prepped for hair and makeup by 9 am, followed by press conferences, and by 11.30 am, the first three episodes are ready to be filmed. The tapings for three more episodes take place until six o'clock in the evening.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

“They have it so precise after all these years,” she shared. “People enjoy seeing the outfits I wear every day. What’s Vanna going to wear today? I think that’s become part of my role,” she added. When quizzed about her looming retirement, White didn't have a clear reply. “I have a contract for this next year, and we'll go from there," she concluded. Meanwhile, she has been cheering her friend Sajak for his latest venture. "Had the pleasure of seeing Pat’s awesome performance on stage in Hawaii last weekend! It was great catching up and spending time with him!" White posted on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

 

The image featured White proudly pointing at Sajak's new stage show, 'Prescription: Murder', and another image hugging the former host. Looks like White is enjoying a break in Hawaii before the game show returns for the next seasonal round.

