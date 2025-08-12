ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000

Melissa Brickey seemed to be caught up in a loop of losing her winnings — until she finally escaped her unlucky streak.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant Melissa Brickey attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant Melissa Brickey attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans were left scratching their heads after a contestant landed in a bankruptcy curse. The player, Melissa Brickey, seemed to be caught up in a loop of losing her winnings before she finally broke the curse to win big. In the end, all was well, as she ended up cracking the $40,000 Bonus Round puzzle to win a total of over $60,000.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, Brickey from St. Louis, Missouri, played against Brent Lau from Bakersfield, California, and Tanijah Johnson from Malvern, Pennsylvania. She started the game with a flyer by solving the first two puzzles, taking an early lead. However, in the Crossword round, she landed on the Bankrupt wedge to lose it all. Luckily, the other two contestants also landed on the same, one after the other, prompting the host, Ryan Seacrest, to say, “Shall we have a conversation with this wheel? What are you doing to us?!” according to TV Insider. 

 

Johnson briefly broke the curse by landing on $800, but on the very next spin, she landed on the Bankrupt wedge again. Brickey then gave another spin to the wheel, and she, too, landed on the Bankrupt wedge again, losing everything. “So, I’m new here. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” the host quipped. But the curse didn't end there. Both Lau and Johnson spun the wheel again, and they landed on the very same wedge.

This time, Seacrest banged his head on the table and begged for help from his co-host, Vanna White. Finally, Brickey broke the curse after landing on $600 and solving the puzzle, “Eyelashes, Lips, Pupils, Cheeks.” She went on to solve a few more in the coming rounds to win a total of $20,050 and a cruise trip to Tahiti. 

Screenshot showing Melissa at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Melissa at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Victorious in the end, she chose the "Food & Drink" category for her Bonus Round puzzle. Alongside Seacrest at the wheel, Brickey was joined by her husband, David, on the stage. After picking out her prize envelope, she was faced with a two-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, “R, S, T, L, N, E,” on the board, she chose “P, D, C, and O” as her additional letters. With this, her puzzle read: “PO_C_ED S_L_ON.”

Screenshot showing the contestant Melissa Brickey attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant Melissa Brickey attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As soon as Seacrest kicked off the timer, Brickey didn't waste a single second to guess the correct answer: "Poached Salmon." As the host celebrated her win, he went on to reveal that the player had won an additional $40,000, giving her a grand total of $60,050. 

While Seacrest had a tough time managing the curse, viewers at home were both baffled and delighted in the end. "Nice ending after a rough front-game - which BTW, Ryan showed more personality reacting to all the Bankrupts in Round 1 than Pat has shown in the last decade," wrote @digiblader1 in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. "The first $40,000 win of the season! Well done, Melissa! After all of the bankrupts and losing a turn tonight!" added @griffinholahan123. 

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'

'Wheel of Fortune' fans are upset after contestant loses $100,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
Melissa Brickey seemed to be caught up in a loop of losing her winnings — until she finally escaped her unlucky streak.
8 hours ago
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
Contestant Pamela's weird answer to a Little Red Riding Hood question caught the host completely off guard.
10 hours ago
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
Speaking to CBS News, Schneider shared how the show made her not care about her looks
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
With one-letter and sub two second solves, Carmetta Wells put up a great show.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
The seller who was hopeful that she could bag a fortune for her thrift store find left empty handed.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
Speaking to the LA Times, the "Jeopardy!" host shared personal details on his journey with trivia.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
Emotions got the best of Amy Nardin every single time she solved puzzles on the show.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
After Harrison found out that the 16th-century book was the real deal, he couldn't let it go.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
When the contestants had to name sports teams named after birds, they left the host baffled.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
The host opened up about what goes on behind the scenes and in his mind while filming the show.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
The player, Ryan Halsey, took the game by storm in the initial rounds but was stumped in the finale.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
Sometimes the host of Family Feud just wants the chaos to end as it gets too much.
4 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
The show took a hilarious turn when a contestant gave a bold answer that caught the host completely off guard.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
Despite talking through her guesses, Carrie Trujillo couldn't crack the puzzle and failed to win $40,000.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner rubbed it in O'Leary's face by celebrating their deal with Phoozy
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
Duc and Lisa Nguyen's stubbornness paid off, as the co-founders of Baubles + Soles got Daymond John as a partner.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
The player got the host to be candid about his fears and his mother's opinion on him.
5 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
Justin Baer, founder of Collars & Co., was looking for mentorship from the Sharks in addition to a $300,000 investment.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
She said that her husband may still have to buy a dog as America may hold him accountable.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
When Harrison knew that the 18th-century map was the real deal, he made a genuine offer.
6 days ago