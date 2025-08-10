ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000

Emotions got the best of Amy Nardin every single time she solved puzzles on the show.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
"Wheel of Fortune" contestants are known to leave the host and fans stunned by their performances at times. But sometimes they're themselves overwhelmed after putting up a stellar performance. One such contestant, Amy Nardin, broke down in tears after a big Bonus Round win. She took the game by storm with her impressive puzzle-solving skills, and emotions got the best of her as she carried a handkerchief around to wipe off her tears of joy. In the end, she went out with more tears and a bigger prize after bagging $40,000 in the Bonus Round. 

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Nardin started the game strong, but unfortunately landed on a Bankrupt wedge that took away all her winnings. However, she made a strong comeback, smashing through puzzles to take control of the game. 

With each correct solve, her excitement grew, and with almost tears dripping down her cheeks, Seacrest handed her his handkerchief like a gentleman. “She’s in tears,” Seacrest remarked after Nardin pulled off a stunning solve. Going into the Express Round, Nardin had already picked up a Wild Card and won $12,500 in cash, along with a trip to Curaçao. In the end, she emerged victorious with a total of $14,500 in cash and the trip to advance to the Bonus Round. 

Screenshot showing Nardin alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Nardin alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Nardin chose the category "People" for her final puzzle and was joined by her daughter, Maddie, and her best friend, Char, on stage for support. After spinning the wheel with the host, she picked out her Golden Envelope and was faced with a two-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, she went on to choose the letters, "B, H, W, O," and using her Wild Card, she picked the extra letter, "D." With everything on the board, the puzzle read,  “H _ _ H _ _ H _ E _ E R S.”

Screenshot showing Nardin choking up while solving the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Nardin choking up while solving the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Even before Seacrest could kick off the timer, Nardin started to get choked as she had figured out the answer already. “I want you to win this so badly,” Seacrest said before setting off the clock. Within a second, Nardin yelled out the correct answer, “High achievers!” and broke down into tears before the host could reveal her prize. Seacrest then went on to add to her delight by telling her that she had won an extra $40,000.

Nardin's daughter and best friend ran across the stage to celebrate, and they made the host join in as well. Seacrest then shared that Nardin had won a total of $54,500 from the show. Even the fans were delighted as one viewer wrote, "Way to go, Amy! That was great!" in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. In another episode, Seacrest got candid again with two players after hearing them whispering their strategy.

