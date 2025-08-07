'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700

The player got the host to be candid about his fears and his mother's opinion on him.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak and his successor Ryan Seacrest have both been known to have a friendly equation with contestants, which puts them at ease and helps them open up. One such player was Jill McDaniel, who talked about her dinner discussions with gal pals on the show and asked a few intimate questions to Seacrest. Answering those, Seacrest revealed what he was most scared of and how his mother would describe him. After lightening the mood, McDaniel went on to win a whopping $40,000 in the Bonus Round.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

During the introductions, she shared that she regularly holds “discussion dinners” with friends, where they ask each other questions. When Seacrest asked what kind of questions, McDaniel responded with, “What’s your biggest fear?” To this, the host candidly responded, "relationships." Even McDaniel leaned over and gave Seacrest a fist bump. “We are each other’s people," the host then quipped.

The contestant then went on to put up an incredible performance throughout the game. After taking an early lead, she went on to rack up thousands in cash and won a trip to the Canadian Rockies worth $7,999, as per Andy Nguyen's blog. In the end, she emerged as the big winner of the night with $23,749 in cash and the sponsored trip. Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the category, "Phrase".

Screenshot showing the player alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

At the wheel, McDaniel introduced Seacrest to her friends and shared that they had a dinner discussion just last night before the taping. "And what did you discuss? Was there a topic?" Seacrest asked. The contestant shared a couple of questions that they had. She asked, "How would your mom describe you?" and "How would your last boyfriend describe you?" To this, Seacrest quipped, "Well, I can't answer that one, but my mom would say very tall and strapping."

After spinning the wheel, McDaniel faced a three-word puzzle. With the show's standard letter, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, she went on to choose “M, C, D, and A” as her additional letters. With everything on the board, the final puzzle for the contestant read, “A _ A _ _ _ M E D _ _ M.” While the answer wasn't on the face of it, McDaniel seemed pretty confident.

Screenshot showing Jill McDaniel's Bonus Round puzzle on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As soon as Seacrest kicked off the timer, she quickly guessed with "A Happy Medium," which was the right answer. The host then added to her delight by revealing that she had won an additional $40,000 from the prize envelope, taking her total to $63,749.

While fans enjoyed the host getting candid in this instance, in another episode, Seacrest left the fans outraged after he ignored a player's mispronunciation blunder. While playing the game with contestant, Alicia Sagle, a school nurse and fitness instructor, Seacrest merely let her mistake slide, which allowed her to eventually win.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose out on $75,000 prize just after Ryan Seacrest teased them

'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for his blunder as player loses $40,000 in bonus round

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant dedicates $77,000 win to her late mother in heartwarming gesture