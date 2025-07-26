ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel Of Fortune' player says he had 'no shot' after failing to solve tough puzzle and fans agree

Both the contestant and fans believed he stood no real chance of solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
The player failing to solve the puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Fans of "Wheel of Fortune" expressed their displeasure after a jolly contestant lost out on $75,000 on an impossible puzzle in the Bonus Round. Nick Isadori played beautifully and made everyone laugh along the way. However, in the end, he got his letter picks wrong for the final puzzle, "Cozy Hideaway," and heartbreakingly missed out on taking home a grand total of $100,000. Both the contestant and the fans believed that the show gave him "no shot" to win in the end.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
The contestant named Isadori went up against Barbie Swiger from Overland Park, Kansas, and Dionne Dixon from Spencer, North Carolina. The sports fan told host Ryan Seacrest that he loved the New York Football Giants so much that they ranked above his family and even breathing on his list of priorities. The moment caught the attention of the Giants, who shared the clip on X.

 

Isadori got off to a strong start by getting the first two toss-up puzzles with ease. After taking an early lead, he kept the momentum going in the Express Round by solving the prize puzzle for $6,500 and a cruise. He went on to solve a few more puzzles in the Triple Toss Up round, winning a total of $25,000 and emerging as the big winner. Advancing to the Bonus Round, he chose the "Place" category before spinning the wheel. 

Screenshot shwoing Isador at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Isadori was joined on stage by his girlfriend and his father, who cheered him on at the wheel. When Seacrest asked the player who he planned to take on the cruise, Isadori joked, “Well, they’re gonna have to fight it out.” While the audience erupted in laughter, the host warned the player of a possible family feud, saying, “I don’t know if that was the right answer." After they settled down, the player gave the wheel a good spin and picked out his Golden Envelope.

Screenshot showing Isadori's family (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Isadori was then faced with a two-word puzzle, and didn't get much on the board from the show's standard letters, R, S, T, L, N, and E. He went on to pick C, P, G, and A as his additional letters, but unfortunately, his choices didn't help much, as it gave him only three more clues on the board with the puzzle reading, "C _ _ _ _ _ _ E A _ A _."  As the ten-second timer began, it didn't seem like the player had it all together. 

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Isadori struggled to come up with even a single guess, and kept staring at the puzzle as the timer ticked down to red. In the end, the show's co-host, Vanna White, revealed that the answer was "Cozy Hideaway". "I had no shot!" the player exclaimed upon looking at the answer. To add to the heartbreak, Seacrest opened the Golden Envelope to show that the player missed out on winning an additional $75,000. 

While Isadori took the loss in stride, fans had a lot to complain about. On the show's YouTube clip, many expressed that the puzzle was too tough to solve.  "This was borderline impossible," wrote @Matthew6418. "I thought this was the right pick. Apparently NOT. This was VERY hard. Nick to make you feel better, I picked PLACE too, and we both chose the LANDMINE," shared @richardhernandez4490.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@robertlunderwood)
Many suggested that the letter picks were crucial for the player. "These final puzzles lately seem like they give very few starting letters," commented @gregwilcox8347.

While Isadori failed to pull off a special win, Seacrest had previously made another contestant's big win sweeter with a personal touch. After a player named Caitlin—a big fan of Taylor Swift—won a trip to New Orleans, the host surprised her with two tickets to the singer's Eras Tour, making it even more special for the player and her daughter.

