ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'impossible' puzzle that cost a player $50,000: 'Who says that?'

Even though contestant Vicki Rowe took the loss gracefully, fans weren't happy with the unsual Bonus Round puzzle.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the puzzle and the player looking away from it (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle and the player looking away from it (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans had a lot to say after a sweet high school English teacher missed out $50,000 due to an "impossible" Bonus Round puzzle. The contestant, Vicki Rowe, played beautifully throughout the show, lifted everyone's spirits with her cute antics, and made the host, Ryan Seacrest, laugh. However, the game ended on a sour note for her when she was faced with a tough puzzle, "Buzzing around," with only a handful of clues on the board. Even though she took the loss gracefully, fans weren't happy at all with the unusual phrase. 

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, Rowe—who lives in Pflugerville, Texas—played against Chris Moore from Lehigh Acres, Florida, and Mel Abrams from Marietta, Georgia. During the introductions, she told Seacrest that she has been an English and academic decathlon teacher at Taylor High School for over four decades. Rowe was off to a strong start by solving the first couple of puzzles, and her sweet personality led the host to call her “cute as a button.” As the audience laughed, he added, “Buttons are attractive. You’re very sweet. Thank you.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

 

Apart from being charming, Rowe was incredibly skilled as well, quickly solving a couple more puzzles on the fly. Although she lost one of the prize puzzle and a few of the Toss Up puzzles, she made a strong comeback in the Express Round and won the show with a total of $17,500 in cash prizes and a luxurious trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the popular “What are you doing?” category for the final puzzle. 

Screenshot showing Rowe alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Rowe alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After making Seacrest crack up at the wheel, Rowe was joined by her niece Addy, her nephew Rick, and his twin sister, Bobby, who cheered her on. After picking out her Golden Envelope, she was faced with a two-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, R, S, T, L, N, and E filled in, she chose C, K, P, and I as her additional letters. Unfortunately, her letter picks gave her just one more clue as the puzzle read: “_ _ _ _IN_    _R_ _N_.” With only a few letters on the board, the teacher looked stumped.

Screenshot showing the puzzle and the player looking away from it (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle and the player looking away from it (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

As Seacrest wished her good luck and started the ten-second timer, Rowe tried her best to solve the puzzle, yelling out guesses like, “Playing hooky." She eventually gave up and jokingly said, “Doing my best to win a lot of money.” When the clock ran out, the host revealed that the correct answer was "Buzzing around." Even Rowe seemed surprised by how unusual the puzzle was, and said, "Whoa!" to the reveal. To add to the heartbreak, Seacrest flipped open the Golden Envelope to reveal that she missed out on taking home an additional $50,000.

While the player took the loss in stride, viewers weren't happy. "These puzzles are getting impossible, dude," wrote @jonathanr520 in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. "Another near-impossible puzzle. Who says that, “hmm … I’m buzzing around”. You might get punched in the face for saying something so dumb," added another viewer, @yamanb9172. 

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@richardhernandez4490)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@richardhernandez4490)

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'

'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000

'Wheel of Fortune' fans love the thoughtful way Vanna White comforts nervous players on the set

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
'I have to say that I haven't seen very many of these,' expert Bill Harriman said, before revealing its potential value.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
This coin survived the Titanic, but it was too expensive for Rick Harrison to bag.
5 hours ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘oh my word’ after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany necklace
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘oh my word’ after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany necklace
The guest had preserved her great-grandmother's necklace for 35 years, unaware that it was a rare Louis Comfort Tiffany piece.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'impossible' puzzle that cost a player $50,000: 'Who says that?'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'impossible' puzzle that cost a player $50,000: 'Who says that?'
Even though contestant Vicki Rowe took the loss gracefully, fans weren't happy with the unsual Bonus Round puzzle.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison drives NASCAR legend's tribute car — still failed to close the deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison drives NASCAR legend's tribute car — still failed to close the deal
Even though Rick Harrison made a bold bid for the car that was verified, the guest decided to keep it.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
According to the expert, personal letters and a signature from Tolkien himself added to the value of the book.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
Chistina and Katie Currie won over $88,000 in cash and two exotic vacations with their stunning performance.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
After everyone backed out, the billionaire Shark stepped up to help the founder of Diaper Dust.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
Sun kept repeating the incorrect phrase but couldn't identify the error in time.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
After almost closing a deal with Mr Wonderful, the founder of 'Simply Good Jars' pivoted hard.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
The host thought it was the "worst possible answer" to give even as the team felt it was good enough.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison feels $100,000 is too much for desk linked to Lincoln's assassination
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison feels $100,000 is too much for desk linked to Lincoln's assassination
Adding to the controversy, the owner of Dr. Mudd's lapdesk asked Harrison for $100,000.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $40,000 after solving a tough puzzle — with just a second to spare
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $40,000 after solving a tough puzzle — with just a second to spare
With just milliseconds to spare, Sarah LaPilusa pulled off an incredible Bonus Round win.
3 days ago
Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after causing vision loss in 2 consumers — key details inside
WALMART
Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after causing vision loss in 2 consumers — key details inside
Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles were recalled after the lids of faulty bottles forcefully ejected.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'
The player laughed and giggled her way through the puzzles to win prizes worth over $57,000.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' player took such a wild risk that even Ken Jennings ended up saying 'holy cow'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player took such a wild risk that even Ken Jennings ended up saying 'holy cow'
Scott Riccardi placed an unbelievable wager during Final Jeopardy! to win a massive amount in a day!
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised
The guest got a 200% return on investment on her sculpture that she bought from Macy's.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host
Jennings had a record-setting winning streak as a contestant before he became the host.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as army veteran lost $100,000 due to his poor selection of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as army veteran lost $100,000 due to his poor selection of letters
The player, Ron Wheeler, tragically got no clues after his letter picks for the final puzzle.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' player left embarrassed after Ken Jennings showed his picture as a child on the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player left embarrassed after Ken Jennings showed his picture as a child on the show
The former kids champion, Skyler Hornback knew what was coming.
5 days ago