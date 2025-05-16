'Wheel of Fortune' fans love the thoughtful way Vanna White comforts nervous players on the set

She also opens up about other experiences with contestants on the show over the years.

As the co-host on "Wheel of Fortune," Vanna White isn't just someone who brings glamour to the show while she reveals puzzles. In the decades that she has been one of the faces of the show, White has also developed ways to comfort contestants and help them out with the game. "When I first get to work in the morning, I go in and say hello to them when they're all getting in. I say, 'Buy vowels, don't be nervous, and pretend like you're in your living room.' I give them a little pep talk before they go on," she told Collider.

She then said, "People aren’t familiar with TV and all the cameras we have. There are 200 people in the audience, and they don't want to make a fool of themselves on TV. And it's hard! When you’re standing at home in your living room, it’s always your turn. When you're there, the puzzle board is like 20 feet away, and, 'Oh my gosh — where am I?' They do quite well considering the circumstances." However, White did admit to People that she found the show's blooper replies entertaining and that they made her laugh inwardly. "I feel for our contestants because they're so nervous. But I do chuckle on the inside at some of the wrong answers," she added. "Half of the time, I don't think they even realize what they're saying."

In a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," White was asked if she ever avoided a flirtatious approach by a contestant on the game sets. "When you were single, how often were contestants trying to hit on you, and what was the worst pickup line one of them used?" one of the co-hosts on the show prodded. "Well, I don't, I can't really talk to them during the show, so no, but I mean I've gotten a few looks," the former model candidly shot back. Meanwhile, there have been iconic moments on the game show where fans have gushed about White on live television.

In 2020, a firefighter for Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Kyle Martin, to the envy of Pat Sajak, revealed that he was thrilled to finally meet White. "We love to watch Wheel of Fortune. And I've been watching it since I was a little kid. And I'm just happy to meet my favorite game show host of all time, Vanna White," Martin gushed as the seasoned hostess gaped with excitement. "Yeah, you're not so bad yourself, Pat," the Washington native jokingly added to tease Sajak. White is making an effort to establish the same cordial relationship with Ryan Seacrest, the new host, that she had with the former presenter.

As per TV Insider, Seacrest described her to be "sweet and kind." The 'American Idol' host said that he was anxious to get on with his new role, but he disclosed that White helped him relax. "I can’t imagine Wheel of Fortune without Vanna White," Seacrest concluded while lauding his co-host for being an undeniable anchor to the game show.

