ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'

The contestant made some poor choices when it came to picking his letters for the puzzle.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
The puzzle that the player failed to solve (Covered image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
The puzzle that the player failed to solve (Covered image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Some contestants on "Wheel of Fortune" have surprised people with their incredible game to win big prizes. But sometimes, there are players who manage to throw away their chance at winning in the most unbelievable fashion. Although it might seem like an unfortunate turn of events, fans are not so kind towards such players. That was the case with a contestant named Bill, also called “Big Bill” by his wife, Lee. Unfortunately, Bill was not able to get the Bonus Round puzzle right and failed to win what would have been a brand-new car. But he wasn't too upset about the outcome.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant had earned $31,600 in cash and prizes on his way to the Bonus Round. Bill had chosen the ‘What Are You Wearing?’ category and, as per the norm for the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. He then had the chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel. The contestant made a funny decision here as he picked the first four letters of the alphabet.

Unfortunately, that did not do anything for him, as only one spot was opened. The puzzle now read, “_A_R __ ___TE _L__ES.” The contestant’s ten seconds started counting down, and the first thing he said was, “Hair on white cliffs.” That was obviously not the right answer and didn’t make much sense either. He then said with confidence, “Hair on white glasses,” which was not the correct answer either.

Screenshot showing the contestant's wife. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's wife. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

It was revealed to be “Pair of white gloves.” Although Bill was pretty far from the right answer, Ryan Seacrest liked the fact that he went all in with what he guessed to be correct. “But you went for it. You really did,” he said. The host then revealed that the contestant could have won a brand-new Ford.

Fans of the show, however, believed that the contestant should have gotten the answer right. Some of them claimed to have guessed what it was at just the R, S, T, L, N, and E. “I was screaming the answer at the tv 😂🤣But Bill did great!!! I do understand cause I was in front of the bonus puzzle last year and totally went blank! Congratulations, fellow WOF alumni!!” one fan commented.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“Got it with just the RSTLNE!” mentioned another. “P W G and O would've been the solution,” one more fan wrote. “It took me a while, but I figured it out,” another fan noted. Many fans still believed that it was a tough solve given the letters Bill had picked.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant freaks out and jumps around after winning $50,000 in bonus round

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
The contestant made some poor choices when it came to picking his letters for the puzzle.
7 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
Although Ken Jennings was reprimanded, fans believe that his answer was not incorrect.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
The anchor also got his colleagues to solve a puzzle that he remembered among others from the episode.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
The sharks believed that the entrepreneurs were selling the product at too little a price.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
The guest's collection was highly impressive, and Rick Harrison knew they'd be worth a lot.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
The player also posted on Instagram to express gratitude for the opportunity.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
The guest did not know much about the item, including something about a pin behind it.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
It could have been an uncomfortable moment but Harvey made sure to make it hilarious.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
A 1999 behind-the-scenes YouTube video also explained that late host Trebek had a stand-in who "walked the contestants through a mock game."
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
Several winning contestants shared their experiences under a post on Reddit.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
The expert revealed that the item dated as far as back as the 1650s.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
The sharks did not expect the product to taste as good as it did, considering what it was made from.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
The designer was also commissioned by top brands and worked for the royal family.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
The host had a look of bewilderment on his face which was absolutely hilarious.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
Things did not seem to be going well for the entrepreneur due to her high energy.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
The guest might have had high expectations, but they were quickly brought down to earth.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
The contestant was unable to contain her excitement and hugged the model.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
Two of the players got it right, and while the player who lost didn't mind, fans were not satisfied.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
Lisa celebrated her birthday in style with a perfect two-card guess to win the big prize.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
Rick Harrison did what he could to console the guest who said that he had lost faith in NASCAR.
4 days ago