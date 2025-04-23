ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest challenges a fit 'Wheel of Fortune' player in plank contest and it went as expected

The contestant was doing it in her heels and Seacrest was at first surprised.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Vanna White, Ryan Seacrest, and contestant Becky on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @wheeloffortune)

As the host of "Wheel of Fortune," Ryan Seacrest has taken a tumble, been caught in a headlock, and even showed off his breakdancing skills, although that caused him pain later on. But that didn't stop him from trying to demonstrate his athletic prowess by accepting a core challenge from a contestant named Becky, who also happened to be a fitness instructor. Seacrest accepted a planking dare with a twist. “Becky, our fitness instructor contestant tonight, has challenged me to a plank-off,” he said in a now-viral video posted on the game's official Instagram handle. They decided to compete by doing a side plank while keeping their feet firmly on the ground and balancing on one hand. The host was further amused when he learnt that Becky was going to do it all wearing heels. “We’re going to do this wearing our shoes?” he asked, believing that his sports wear would help him conquer the task. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

“Sure,” Becky confirmed. Co-host Vanna White encouraged the duo while restricting herself to time coach duties, “You have to watch your form,” Becky warned Seacrest, who nervously said, "Yes, ma’am.” During the first few minutes of normal planking, in an attempt to divert the fitness coach's attention with personal inquiries, the TV host asked Becky about her more than fifteen years of experience as a professional health instructor. Then they switched sideways, one hand in the air and the other anchored to the ground, while their feet supported body weight, as per TVInsider. However, Seacrest couldn't hold on for long and slipped. “Oh, he’s down!” Becky joked. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

 

Seacrest lamely blamed his slippery boots for the subtle embarrassment. After a while, his hips start to gravitate towards the ground. “Watch your hips!” Becky warned again. “I just hosted a show, actually six shows! Give me a break,” Seacrest protested before falling for the second time on the mat. They switched their positions again at the one-minute, thirty-second mark. The fitness instructor then called it a draw when they crossed the two-minute mark. She then requested Seacrest to go back into a normal plank position before loosening up their bodies.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

White halted the timer at 2:12 and asked Seacrest if he felt drained after the intense physical activity. “Yes, I burnt seven calories,” he promptly replied before letting out a silent burp while trying to calm his nerves. “Well, it caused me to burp. I’ll let you know that,” he joked. The television host shared unseen images from their physical challenge on Instagram. He praised the young fitness coach in the caption, saying, “Becky brought her A-game to the puzzle board and the plank mat. I brought a questionable core and the wrong shoes #wheeloffortune.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

 

Seacrest has previously had such interactions with the contestants. In a video shared on the official Instagram handle with the caption, "Bookmarking this video for when we see an influx of people tackling Ryan in the show," he can be seen hugging a contestant in excitement and then falling on the ground. "Pick me up, throw me over, tackle me. I'm totally fine with it," he joked.

