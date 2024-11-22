How much does Vanna White earn? She makes a 'fortune' as co-host of the iconic game show

She will continue as the co-host with Ryan Seacrest who has replaced Pat Sajak as the main host.

The popular TV game show "Wheel of Fortune" isn't just known for the games that contestants play to take home massive rewards, but the hosts synonymous with the show's image also keep the viewers to their screens. Apart from Pat Sajak, who was recently replaced by Ryan Seacrest after a 40-year run, Vanna White has been with the show since 1982. But unlike her former co-host, White will stay on the show with Seacrest after signing a new contract.

In earlier seasons, White supported Pat Sajak, who was the main host and the face of the show, as they guided contestants through the game. Sajak retired in the 41st season and offered the role to Vanna. Although Vanna accepted the new opportunity, she also entered discussions with the producers about adjusting her salary to match Sajak's last salary.

According to the last contract White signed with Sony Pictures Television, she earned $3 million annually. Sources told People.com that her pay had remained constant for the past 18 years. An insider revealed to People.com that White wanted a raise and asked for half of what Sajak was drawing, which the producers reportedly considered outrageous. There were also reports that she was paid $100,000 per episode, the source said this was "not correct at all."

On the other hand, White dismissed the negotiations and her demand as a rumor. In an interview with People.com, she said, "It’s just because people like to spread rumors. Everything is so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, but with everyone’s stuff." Regarding her contract renewal, she added, "I’m just so happy that I’ve signed for two more years. I have this next year with Pat, and then I have two years after that, so I’ll be part of Wheel of Fortune at least through 2026."

According to TMZ, Sony was paying Pat a very high salary and didn’t intend to use that figure as a benchmark to calculate Vanna’s salary. Bryan Freedman, Vanna’s lawyer, who had been leading the negotiations on her behalf, stated that Sony was not ready to disclose Pat’s salary. According to sources, to ensure salary parity, Freedman also requested Sony Pictures Television to involve a third party to reassess the importance of Pat and Vanna’s roles on the show, to determine what a fair salary would look like. However, Sony reportedly declined this request.

Ryan Seacrest, who previously hosted American Idol, also spoke about working with White in an interview with Fortune and said, "I love Vanna White. I’ve known Vanna for a long time. We’ve sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her." Sources claim that Seacrest is entitled to $28 million a year for his new role, which would make him one of the highest-paid anchors on television.

Even though White's pay is low, her net worth stood at $85 million as of mid-2024, which is $10 million higher than Sajak's. Most of it came from the real estate investments that she made with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.