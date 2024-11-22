ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

How much does Vanna White earn? She makes a 'fortune' as co-host of the iconic game show

She will continue as the co-host with Ryan Seacrest who has replaced Pat Sajak as the main host.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) Vanna White attends Wheel Of Fortune: 35 Years As America's Game November 15, 2017 in New York City and (R) Vanna White and Pata Sajak on the game show. (Image Source: (L) Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images (R) )(Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
(L) Vanna White attends Wheel Of Fortune: 35 Years As America's Game November 15, 2017 in New York City and (R) Vanna White and Pata Sajak on the game show. (Image Source: (L) Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images (R) )(Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

The popular TV game show "Wheel of Fortune" isn't just known for the games that contestants play to take home massive rewards, but the hosts synonymous with the show's image also keep the viewers to their screens. Apart from Pat Sajak, who was recently replaced by Ryan Seacrest after a 40-year run, Vanna White has been with the show since 1982. But unlike her former co-host, White will stay on the show with Seacrest after signing a new contract.

 

In earlier seasons, White supported Pat Sajak, who was the main host and the face of the show, as they guided contestants through the game. Sajak retired in the 41st season and offered the role to Vanna. Although Vanna accepted the new opportunity, she also entered discussions with the producers about adjusting her salary to match Sajak's last salary. 

According to the last contract White signed with Sony Pictures Television, she earned $3 million annually. Sources told People.com that her pay had remained constant for the past 18 years. An insider revealed to People.com that White wanted a raise and asked for half of what Sajak was drawing, which the producers reportedly considered outrageous. There were also reports that she was paid $100,000 per episode, the source said this was "not correct at all."

 

On the other hand, White dismissed the negotiations and her demand as a rumor. In an interview with People.com, she said, "It’s just because people like to spread rumors. Everything is so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, but with everyone’s stuff." Regarding her contract renewal, she added, "I’m just so happy that I’ve signed for two more years. I have this next year with Pat, and then I have two years after that, so I’ll be part of Wheel of Fortune at least through 2026."

 

According to TMZ, Sony was paying Pat a very high salary and didn’t intend to use that figure as a benchmark to calculate Vanna’s salary. Bryan Freedman, Vanna’s lawyer, who had been leading the negotiations on her behalf, stated that Sony was not ready to disclose Pat’s salary. According to sources, to ensure salary parity, Freedman also requested Sony Pictures Television to involve a third party to reassess the importance of Pat and Vanna’s roles on the show, to determine what a fair salary would look like. However, Sony reportedly declined this request.

 

Ryan Seacrest, who previously hosted American Idol, also spoke about working with White in an interview with Fortune and said, "I love Vanna White. I’ve known Vanna for a long time. We’ve sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her." Sources claim that Seacrest is entitled to $28 million a year for his new role, which would make him one of the highest-paid anchors on television.

 

Even though White's pay is low, her net worth stood at $85 million as of mid-2024, which is $10 million higher than Sajak's. Most of it came from the real estate investments that she made with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
How much does Vanna White earn? She makes a 'fortune' as co-host of the iconic game show
NEWS
How much does Vanna White earn? She makes a 'fortune' as co-host of the iconic game show
She will continue as the co-host with Ryan Seacrest who has replaced Pat Sajak as the main host.
1 hour ago
Ever noticed a smiley face on your Costco receipt? Former employee finally reveals why they do it
COSTCO
Ever noticed a smiley face on your Costco receipt? Former employee finally reveals why they do it
Other customers in the thread also shared how they have seen such drawings on receipts.
2 hours ago
Sweet husband handled family bills for 40 years. After his death, his wife found out an incredible secret
NEWS
Sweet husband handled family bills for 40 years. After his death, his wife found out an incredible secret
The man's daughter mentioned how he also paid for gas, water, and power, to make sure his wife wouldn't need to.
3 hours ago
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
COSTCO
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
Grant Cerwin sent an email to Craig Jelinek asking if Costco could donate one of the famous 93-inch teddy bears for his middle school fundraiser in LA.
14 hours ago
Maryland dad hits $50,000 lottery prize but couldn't find his ticket. Then, he realized it's laundry day.
NEWS
Maryland dad hits $50,000 lottery prize but couldn't find his ticket. Then, he realized it's laundry day.
The man said that his girlfriend often tosses clothes into the washing machine without checking their pockets.
23 hours ago
Kind woman offers pizza to a 'homeless' man in New York — she had no clue he's a Hollywood icon
NEWS
Kind woman offers pizza to a 'homeless' man in New York — she had no clue he's a Hollywood icon
The A-list actor was extremely happy with the food and blessed her and her family.
1 day ago
Guy tries to deposit $1,200 at a Citibank ATM to pay his mortgage. Then, the machine froze.
NEWS
Guy tries to deposit $1,200 at a Citibank ATM to pay his mortgage. Then, the machine froze.
The video has gone viral and people are responding with their own scary experiences at ATMs.
1 day ago
A single mom is asked to clean a 4-bedroom home — then, came a surprise that changed her life
NEWS
A single mom is asked to clean a 4-bedroom home — then, came a surprise that changed her life
The organization asked Simmons' employers to send a deserving candidate and they nominated her.
1 day ago
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
NEWS
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
A "gift from God," Otha Anders started collecting pennies after he found one lying on the ground.
1 day ago
You can now earn $2,500 by just watching your favorite holiday movies — here's how to apply
NEWS
You can now earn $2,500 by just watching your favorite holiday movies — here's how to apply
Perks of the job also include year-long subscriptions for all major streaming services.
1 day ago
An elderly Kroger cashier was living in a homeless shelter. A stranger’s kindness turned it around.
NEWS
An elderly Kroger cashier was living in a homeless shelter. A stranger’s kindness turned it around.
The TikToker turned out to be a philanthropist who has dedicated his life to make dreams come true.
2 days ago
Boy, 9, gives teacher his $15 birthday cash and a note. When his parents read it, they were in tears.
NEWS
Boy, 9, gives teacher his $15 birthday cash and a note. When his parents read it, they were in tears.
The parents were surprised when they found a note written in response to the child's gesture.
2 days ago
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
NEWS
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
The woman got an email that looked authentic with the transaction platform's logo at first.
2 days ago
Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears
NEWS
Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears
The child was putting items in the shopping cart but then suddenly started unloading it.
3 days ago
Struggling 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire — all thanks to a stranger who raised $100,000
WALMART
Struggling 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire — all thanks to a stranger who raised $100,000
The man was finally able to pay off his debt and spend time with his family in Florida after years.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
The guest got emotional since the family hadn't seen much wealth for generations.
4 days ago
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
NEWS
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
Apart from the hip-hop legend, NBA star Kyrie Irving was another celebrity among the donors.
4 days ago
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
NEWS
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
Jaime Siminoff, whose pitch was rejected by all but one shark, walked out without a deal. He returned to the show as a millionaire investor.
4 days ago
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
NEWS
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is most known for his role on syndicated tv show 'Two and a Half Men.' How much are reruns paying him?
5 days ago
Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable
COSTCO
Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable
Others commented sharing their own experiences with salespeople pestering them.
6 days ago