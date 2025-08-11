ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'

Frank Mentesana's family got a little too excited after the win, and even host Ryan Seacrest had to intervene.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant, Frank attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant, Frank attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Emotions often run high on "Wheel of Fortune," especially after a big cash win. However, for contestant Frank Mentesana, it ended up nearly hurting him as he almost got beaten up by his own family. The player who bagged a $40,000 Bonus Round win was joined by his brother-in-law, son, and brother, who couldn't control their excitement after the win. In the end, all was okay, as the player went home with over $60,000.

Screenshot showing the celebrations (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the celebrations (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, Mentesana, a pro-wrestling fan from Brooklyn, New York, went up against Angela Johnson, from Phenix City, Alabama, and Ada Vega, from St. Cloud, Florida. He had a rough start as Johnson took the early lead, leaving everyone in the dust. She maintained her lead going into the Express Round, where she won an exotic Scottish cruise, according to TV Insider. While she had won over $20,000, Mentesana trailed with only $5,850. However, he made a strong comeback in the Triple Toss Up round after Johnson made a hilarious blunder by incorrectly guessing the puzzle "A Case of the Munchies" instead of "A Case of the Mondays." Mentesana picked up the pieces and went on a roll till the final Speed Up puzzle.

He solved the final puzzle and won $18,000, which gave him the lead at the very last moment. He emerged as the big winner with $25,850 while Johnson had to settle for $20,600. Advancing to the Bonus Round, Mentesana chose the category "Phrase" for the final puzzle. 

Screenshot showing Mentesana at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Mentesana at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

At the wheel alongside the host Ryan Seacrest, Mentesana was joined by "a crew" of his son, Braden, brother-in-law, Michael, and brother, Ciro, on the stage for support. After picking out his prize envelope, he was faced with a short three-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, he chose “H, C, F, and O” as his additional letters. This gave him a puzzle that read, “T O _ _ H / _ _ T / F _ _ R.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Mentasa seemed to have figured out the first word already. After deliberating for a few seconds, he came up with the correct answer, "Tough But Fair." “Yeah, that’s it, you got it!” Seacrest exclaimed before revealing that he had won an extra $40,000. Mentesana was rushed onto the stage by his family, who started aggressively patting him on the head and back to celebrate. "Wait, now don't beat him up!" Seacrest quipped, looking at the celebrations.

In the end, Mentesana went home with a total of $65,850. While Seacrest had to save Mentesana from getting beaten up, in another episode, he couldn't save a player from getting "kissed by a camel" as the wild incident had already happened in the past. 

More on Market Realist: 

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment

'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
Frank Mentesana's family got a little too excited after the win, and even host Ryan Seacrest had to intervene.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O’Leary showed his ruthless side after ToyBox founders did not immediately accept his offer.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
The pawn shop owner lowballed the guest for a rare Civil War–era Medal of Honor awarded to First Defenders of the capital.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
Steve Harvey’s hilarious reaction to a contestant’s unclear answer stole the spotlight on 'Family Feud.'
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
Mark Cuban pressed for an instant yes, but the entrepreneurs waited to hear other Sharks’ offers, and it turned him off.
7 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
"His wife says throw away a thousand dollars and go for it," host Drew Carey announced.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
The 51-year-old was paired with Matt Damon for the episode which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
The 11-year-old hoped to get half a million dollars for what he believed was the heat shield from the Apollo mission.
2 days ago
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
She could have also won an all-expense paid trip to India along with the prize money.
2 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
The guest wanted $10,000 for the star note despite not knowing much about its valuation in the first place.
2 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
Daymond John loved the product from the moment he tasted it and was eager to get involved with the company.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
No such rule has ever been confirmed by the show but fans have their doubts.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
The pawn shop owner seemed to have gotten a good deal for the set on the day.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
An insider claimed that these changes were meant to jazz up the newest season of the show.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
The pawn shop owner wanted to fix the car with his son, but failed to do one of the first things needed.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
The contestant's wife also stated what she wanted when it was her turn to answer.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
The funniest part of it all was that the shocked contestants were actually from New Jersey.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
The entrepreneurs got him in to invest two of his buisnesses rather than one.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
Jonathan Hugendubler pulled off a generational upset on the show to beat Scott Riccardi.
5 days ago