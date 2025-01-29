ECONOMY & WORK
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment

The announcer of the show, Jim Thornton had to jump in and ask the contestant to go easy on the host.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

When contestants win on "Wheel of Fortune," it's also an exciting moment for the fans as well as the host, resulting in a charged-up environment on the sets. But, some contestants go too far in their celebration, just like Daniel Thomas who ended up taking host Ryan Seacrest down. Following his big Bonus Round win, Thomas tackled Ryan Seacrest to the ground. While it was funny to watch, fans were concerned about their favorite star's wellbeing.

Screenshot showing Daniel Thomas on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Daniel Thomas on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the recent episode, Thomas from San Marcos, California, went up against Dina Carlow from Virginia, and Amaryllis DeJesus from Florida. He performed well throughout the games to win $31,950 cash and a trip to Alaska and reach the most awaited Bonus Round. Before spinning the wheel, Thomas was joined by his dad and family members on the stage.

After picking out the golden envelope, Thomas chose the “Living Things” category for the final puzzle. With the standard "R, S, T, L, N, E" and the player's additional letters “H, G, D, and O," filled in, the board read, “G _ _ _ _ E S.”

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As the timer started, Thomas looked baffled at first, struggling to even come up with a guess. With just two seconds remaining on the clock, Thomas found his eureka moment and yelled “Guppies!” as the answer. It turned out to be correct as Seacrest said, “That’s it! You did it."

Thomas ran over to hug the host and in the process, he ended up taking Seacrest down to the studio floor. “Oh my gosh, are you okay?” Thomas asked as the fall didn't look pretty.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on the floor (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on the floor (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

However, the host assured me that he was okay while getting back to his feet. “I’m good,” he said before opening the prize envelope to reveal that Thomas had won an extra $40,000. This took his total to a whopping $71,950 prompting another energetic celebration. The host then humorously backed away and ducked behind the wheel. “Vanna, you’ll have to take over,” he joked, clutching his stomach.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest running away from the player (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest running away from the player (Image source:YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Even the announcer of the show, Jim Thornton chimed in with a joke saying, "Daniel, easy on our host, but celebrate with $40,000!" The overjoyed contestant kept profusely apologizing to Seacrest for the accidental tackle. The host reassured him saying, "Don't worry — I loved it!" Seacrest then asked the player how did he get to the answer in the last few seconds. To this, the Pennsylvania native joked, "Push you over or solve the puzzle?"

 

Seacrest further commented on the fall in a quick moment shared on social media with co-host Vanna White. "Pick me up, throw me over, tackle me, I'm totally fine with it," the host joked in the short clip which was captioned "Bookmarking this video for when we see an influx of people tackling Ryan in the show... 🤣"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

Even viewers had a great time watching Seacrest take the big fall. "That was so wholesome! Are you sure you’re okay, Ryan? 😂" @darrelpullie wrote. "Ryan got guppied!! I’m here for it & I’ve never looked forward to watching The Wheel like I do now. Fresh breath to an already great game show!" @clarissa.simpson chimed in.

7 hours ago
