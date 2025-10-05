'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a trip to Amsterdam and that's just what her boyfriend wanted

ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
It was a fantastic solve for the contestant as the puzzle did not look easy.
The contestant with her boyfriend and Ryan Seacrest (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Some wins are just written in the stars, and that is exactly what happened in an earlier episode of "Wheel of Fortune." Contestants win cars or trips on the show, and there's nothing extraordinary about it. But one player won both, and both prizes were just what she wanted to give to her loved ones. Even before she went on to win a bigger prize in the bonus round, a contestant named Andrea had won a trip to Amsterdam. She pointed out that her boyfriend was present on the sets to cheer her on, and when Ryan Seacrest asked, he did confirm that he'd be accompanying Andrea on the vacation.

Andrea was off to a rough start with her competitors taking the lead initially, but she made a comeback and emerged as the biggest winner. She bagged the trip to the European city and amassed prizes worth $18,000 before reaching the Bonus Round. Her boyfriend, Trace, was there on stage to support his woman. When Seacrest saw her boyfriend of five years, he asked, "So are we going to Amsterdam? Did we figure this out?" and Trace quickly replied, "It's me, it's me," calling dibs on the prize.

Once all that was out of the way, and it was revealed that Andrea would be playing for a Ford Bronco, Seacrest further inquired, “And your teenage girls want the car behind us?” and Andrea mentioned, “That’s true. The youngest one already called that ‘cause she’s about to turn 16.” She then revealed that her youngest daughter’s name was Harper. Andrea gave the wheel a good spin, and it landed on the N. She had chosen the ‘Person’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. The contestant then had the chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel. The contestant chose the letters C, D, M, and A.

These were decent choices as they opened a lot of the puzzle up. It now read, “__RE__N D__L_MAT.” The contestant’s 10 seconds started counting down, and she went through the puzzle word by word. “Diplomat. So, foreign diplomat?” she asked. That was the correct answer. It was then the host’s job to open up the envelope and show what the contestant had done. Seacrest took a pause as the contestant asked what she had won.

“Harper is going to be very happy,” he said as the envelope revealed the word ‘Ford.’ The contestant had won herself and her daughters a brand-new Ford Bronco Sport. At this point, her boyfriend joined in on the celebrations. The car was worth $33,705, and Andrea’s winnings in cash and prizes in total rose to $52,148.

Fans of the show loved the segment and made their thoughts clear in the comments on YouTube. “The boyfriend was not going to give the daughters a chance to go to Amsterdam,” one fan commented. “Now that was a fighting chance and won by Andrea. The bottom word did help a lot and figure out the whole puzzle. Great solve,” quipped another.

