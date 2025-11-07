ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's teacher won a car on the show in 1979 — but he fails to do the same

The 1979 contestant had won a car during her time on the show, but her student failed to do so.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Crashing out in the bonus round of "Wheel of Fortune" after doing well in other stages of the game could be devastating. That holds especially true if your teacher has achieved the feat that you missed out on. That’s what one contestant faced in a recent episode of the show, in which he had come with his high school teacher. Turns out that this teacher was a contestant on the show many years ago, and she had won a car.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant who played in the episode was a man named Anthony, who had already accumulated $16,710 in cash and prizes. Ahead of the Bonus Round, he introduced the two people who were there to support him. They were Mike and Courtney. The contestant revealed that Courtney was her teacher in high school and a former contestant. “She was a Wheel of Fortune contestant in 1979,” he said.

Host Ryan Seacrest was amazed after hearing this, before asking if she had won big at the time. Courtney said no, but later revealed that she had won a car. Seacrest wasn’t too sure about who the host was at the time, but Courtney cleared up his doubts. She was quite excited to see her student try to win big just like she had done all those years ago.

Screenshot showing Courtney (L) and Mike. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Courtney (L) and Mike. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Once all that was done, it was time to play the game. Anthony gave the wheel a good spin, and it landed on the W. He had chosen the ‘Place’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. He then had the chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel. Anthony chose the letters C, M, D, and A. Unfortunately, these were not the best choices.

The puzzle barely opened up, and what the contestant was left with read, “____A ___NT.” His ten-second clock started ticking, but there was not much he could do. He blurted out words like “Bodega” and “Arena,” but neither of them was correct. The puzzle was then revealed to be “Pizza Joint.” “And I love pizza. That’s my favorite,” he said. Seacrest then opened up the envelope to reveal that the contestant could have won a brand-new car, just like her teacher.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to losing. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to losing. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Anthony was not too disappointed, though, as he was going home with a good amount of money either way. His teacher would have still been proud of him for coming so far in the competition. “It’s been a pleasure,” the contestant said in the end.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant shaking hands. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant shaking hands. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Watch the nostalgia-inducing moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment

'Wheel of Fortune' called out by a group of mothers over 'highly inappropriate' category name

'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings praised for not causing any harm to the creature on his arm
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings praised for not causing any harm to the creature on his arm
A lot of people would have wanted to swat the creature had it sat on their bodies out of fear.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's teacher won a car on the show in 1979 — but he fails to do the same
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's teacher won a car on the show in 1979 — but he fails to do the same
The 1979 contestant had won a car during her time on the show, but her student failed to do so.
2 hours ago
Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk
The company has issued an apology in a statement for the inconvenience caused.
22 hours ago
Investor who predicted 2008 financial crisis comes up with another prediction — this time against AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Investor who predicted 2008 financial crisis comes up with another prediction — this time against AI
Michael Burry made a return to X with a cryptic message warning against the 'AI Bubble'.
22 hours ago
Steve Harvey puzzled as 'Family Feud' contestant points at lights instead of answering question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey puzzled as 'Family Feud' contestant points at lights instead of answering question
The host had no idea what the contestant was saying until he cleared it up.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment
Ryan Seacrest was surprised that the contestant was able to get it right so quick.
1 day ago
Costco shopper exposes how products made by other companies are sold under Kirkland brand
COSTCO
Costco shopper exposes how products made by other companies are sold under Kirkland brand
The creator claimed that it was all part of a bigger business model that got the bigger brands paid.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' called out by a group of mothers over 'highly inappropriate' category name
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' called out by a group of mothers over 'highly inappropriate' category name
The group received massive backlash on social media from the show's fans for their trouble.
1 day ago
‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'
The two had become close friends during their time on the show, which saw Jennings become a legend.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $45,000 in bonus round — plans to pay back her father with it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $45,000 in bonus round — plans to pay back her father with it
The contestant had seemingly broken a few things that belonged to her father in her younger days.
2 days ago
Costco shoppers told to avoid one of its most popular items by watchdog group in latest study
COSTCO
Costco shoppers told to avoid one of its most popular items by watchdog group in latest study
At a price of just $4.99, the rotisserie chicken is one of the most popular Costco items.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools an audience member for risking his relationship
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools an audience member for risking his relationship
The audience member let out a large cheer when a contestant said what an ex could teach a wife.
2 days ago
Walmart CEO quietly warns its 2 million workers about AI’s impact: ‘Every job will change’
WALMART
Walmart CEO quietly warns its 2 million workers about AI’s impact: ‘Every job will change’
McMillon did not say that there were going to be layoffs, but that has been the theme at other places.
3 days ago
Costco quietly runs several hidden stores that most regular shoppers are not even aware of
COSTCO
Costco quietly runs several hidden stores that most regular shoppers are not even aware of
Most shoppers are aware of Costco's warehouse stores but that's not all they have.
3 days ago
Costco is kicking off November with massive discounts for shoppers — here are the best deals
COSTCO
Costco is kicking off November with massive discounts for shoppers — here are the best deals
These deals will be available until November 16, so it's best if one hurries and gets the products for cheap.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing as player complains about his own hometown
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing as player complains about his own hometown
The contestant made Harvey laugh harder than a lot of people have in recent history.
3 days ago
Iconic 100-year-old grocery chain to shut down in several US states: All you need to know
ECONOMY & WORK
Iconic 100-year-old grocery chain to shut down in several US states: All you need to know
The business will be focusing mainly on its home state and aims to accelerate growth just there.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant amuses Ryan Seacrest with a blooper but goes on to win big
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant amuses Ryan Seacrest with a blooper but goes on to win big
The contestant said that a lot of people believed she looked like Disney princess Snow White.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to make a deal for a gold KISS record as the guest won't budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to make a deal for a gold KISS record as the guest won't budge
The expert valued the item at a lot less than what the guest wanted for it.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestants who came up with wild names for rappers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestants who came up with wild names for rappers
The host could not stop laughing for a while after hearing the answers.
6 days ago