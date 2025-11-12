ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day

Fans were clearly not happy after two straight losses in the Bonus Round.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Veterans' Day is one of the most important national holidays for Americans, and everyone from businesses to TV shows comes up with ways to celebrate people who have served on this day. "Wheel of Fortune" also jumped on the bandwagon with an appropriately themed set, but unfortunately, no one has been able to win the Bonus Round even on such an occasion. During this time, the show sees current and former military personnel compete for a chance to win big. Contestants have won a lot of money in the normal running of the show, but not yet in the final round.

The contestant named John had won $21,300 on his way to the Bonus Round. He gave the wheel a good spin, and it landed on the letter M. The contestant had chosen the ‘Place’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these were revealed, John had the chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant chose the letters H, G, C, and O. These were not the best choices, as they only opened up a couple of places on the puzzle. It now read, “____NT __R_HO_SE.” This was a tough one to get right, and John’s 10 seconds flew by in a jiffy. He was not able to get an answer out and ended up losing the game. Host Ryan Seacrest then opened up the envelope to reveal that the contestant had lost the Chevy, which was a prize.

The correct answer was ‘Quaint Farmhouse.’ Fans of the show were disappointed by the result, and they made it clear in the comments on YouTube. “This one was VERY tricky. You can't guarantee your choices would be right with this one because of the combos,” one fan commented. “If I have to describe this episode in one word, it would be disaster,” added another.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to losing. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to losing. (Image course: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

John suffered the same fate as a player named Christina. She was also recently a part of the show and a veteran. Turns out that she trained Marines in motorbike riding during her time in the forces. She had won $17,889 in the Bonus Round and was also left stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle. After picking her letters, the puzzle read “__ND_N_  _ATH.” She, too, had chosen the ‘Place’ category.

Like John, Christina was not able to get her answer right and ended up losing $40,000. The correct answer to the puzzle was ‘Winding Path.’ However, she was not disappointed by the loss as she was going home with a lot of money. The same was the case with John, who had bagged more than $21,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to losing. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Christina's reaction to losing. (Image course: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Watch the bittersweet moments in the video here.

