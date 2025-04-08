ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all

The newest host of the show has done bizarre things to win over the fans of his predecessor.
PUBLISHED 55 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest's nasty fall and Wanna White's reaction (Cover image source: TikTok/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest has been doing everything possible to carry on the legacy of his legendary predecessor on "Wheel Of Fortune," Pat Sajak. He has performed a break dance routine, among other things, to stand out, and this has earned him some new fans, while Sajak loyalists still scrutinize all his moves. Seacrest has even gone through pain after taking a tumble on the stage, and the latest fall came during the show's "Festival and Celebration" themed episode.

Screenshots showing Seacrest diving on the stage and White's reaction to it (Image source: TikTok/The Wheel Of Fortune)
The show's social media team shared a clip where the two co-hosts, Seacrest and Vanna White, were talking about their favorite festivals. Seacrest shared that he recently discovered that his favorite festival was the "Gloucestershire Festival" from the U.K. He explained that during the festival, people participate in a game where a cheese wheel is rolled down a hill, and whoever catches it gets to keep the wheel.

Screenshots showing Seacrest explaining the festival (Image source: TikTok/The Wheel Of Fortune)
It seemed like the show had made its own version of a fake cheese wheel to suit its format. The two co-hosts decided to give the game a go, with White rolling the wheel and Seacrest chasing after it. As she threw the wheel along the stage, Seacrest sprinted across to chase the wheel and dived to catch it, taking yet another nasty fall on the stage. 

Screenshots showing Seacrest diving for the fake wheel of cheese (Image source: TikTok/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Even White was shocked to witness the fall up close as she screamed, "Are you okay? Are you gonna be okay?" Being the great sport, Seacrest quickly brushed off the fall and jumped right back up with the fake cheese wheel. He then ran back to his co-host with no problem. "Oh, he is okay," White said in the end.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

The clip was accompanied by a caption that said, “If we had a nickel for every time Ryan ended up on the floor this season." During one episode, Seacrest fell to the floor out of no fault of his own after a contestant tackled him. The player named Daniel Thomas won big in the Bonus Round with just a couple of seconds left on the clock. Thus, to celebrate, he went in to give Seacrest a big hug but ended up tackling the host to the ground.

 

On another occasion, the host voluntarily took to the floor to show off his 'break dancing' moves. In a clip posted on Instagram, Seacrest spun on the studio floor as a contestant showed off rapping skills. The host kicked out his leg, before sprining up a peace sign between his legs. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

Later Seacrest jokingly admitted to being in pain from all of his enthusiastic antics. “Embarrassingly, a few weeks ago, a while back, I showed off my breakdancing lack of skills,” Seacrest said. Reacting to the comments on the break dancing clip, White asked Seacrest if he took a couple of 'aspirins' after the painful show.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

“I think it was more than a couple, and I’m still feeling the pain right now. But thank you for your concern and asking," Seacrest said in response.

