Tom Sandoval, who became popular on the reality television show "Vanderpump Rules", is set to appear on Season 2 of "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test". Sandoval, 40, will be part of the show along with celebrities, including Savannah Chrisley, NFL player Dez Bryant, Blac Chyna, and more. Sandoval has been in the news following his break-up with fellow Vanderpump star Ariana Madix. Amid all the chaos, one thing that has been in his favor is his rising net worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

Also Read: Unraveling the Financial Success of Lady Gaga and Her Astounding $320 Million Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thomas (Tom) Sandoval’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million as of June 26. "Vanderpump Rules", which follows the lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, catapulted Sandoval to fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

His popularity has been attributed to his charismatic personality and dramatic relationships. He quickly became a fan favorite and his earnings from the show significantly contributed to his net worth. Sandoval has been working at SUR for more than a decade and is an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, making sure he is a part of all and any salary negotiations.

Also Read: What We Know About Longest-Serving Republican Senator Mitch McConnell's Net Worth

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the core cast of Vanderpump Rules was earning nearly $10,000 for their participation in the entire first season. However, after a round of contract negotiations in 2018, the cast earned about $25,000 per episode. This means Sandoval being a part of the core cast earned nearly $600,000 for Season 7 of the show which was released in 2018 with 24 episodes.

Also Read: From Disney Darling to 'Spider-Man' Star, Here's How Zendaya Earned Her Millions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump)

Tom and his now ex-girlfriend Ariana bought a home in 2019 for $2.075 million. They broke up after Sandoval reportedly cheated on her with fellow Vanderpump co-star Raquel Leviss.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

However, even after their breakup, they still owned a said house together at least till March this year, as reported by People. The report suggested that Ariana wanted to sell the property after their break-up. Sandoval’s share could amount to over a million dollars.

In addition to his earnings from Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval has a stake in several entrepreneurial ventures. He is also the cover singer for his passion project ‘"Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

Tom also has stakes in two restaurants, a whiskey brand and a recipe book apart from his personal ventures. Sandoval co-owns TomTom, a bar in West Hollywood, with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar (@tomtom)

The venture backed by Lisa Vanderpump has become a popular spot for fans of the show which has added to Sandoval’s wealth. Further, Tom also has stakes in another restaurant/ lounge, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @schwartzandsandys

The business recently faced backlash after Sandoval and Tom Schwartz told Andy Cohen in an interview that things are going great. Sandoval has also co-authored a book with Tom Schwartz titled Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers. The recipe book features over 50 cocktail recipes and has been well-received by fans and enthusiasts. and further increased Sandoval’s earnings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

Sandoval also launched a whiskey brand called Toms' Good Lovin', small batch whiskey, in 2021. This is another venture that Sandoval runs along with Tom Schwartz.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that many opportunities have come his way since he got famous from Vanderpump. His other revevnue streams include club appearances, and collaborations with brands on social media.

More from MARKETREALIST

How Did Hot-As-Hell Brad Pitt Add So Many Millions To His Net Worth?

Here's How John Legend Reached His Impressive $100 Million Net Worth