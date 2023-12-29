Name Vicente Fox Net Worth $10 Million Salary $80,000 + Sources of Income Politics and business Gender Male Date of Birth July 2, 1942 Age 81 years Nationality Mexican Profession Politician, businessperson

Vicente Fox, the former President of Mexico, boasts a net worth estimated at $10 million. Starting as a truck driver for the Coca-Cola Company in 1964, he soon became the youngest executive appointed as president of Coca-Cola for Mexico and Latin America. In 1995, he became the governor of Guanajuato and was appointed the President of Mexico in 2000.

Fox made most of his fortune by rising up the corporate ladder in Coca-Cola Mexico, and under his leadership, Coca-Cola surpassed Pepsi as Mexico's top-selling soft drink. After leaving Coca-Cola, he started public speaking, sharing insights gained from his successful corporate career. Then, he invested in the construction of the Fox Center, Mexico's first presidential library, which not only served as a historical repository but also boosted his net worth.

In 1988, Fox entered politics by joining the Partido Acción Nacional. He was elected to the federal Chamber of Deputies in the same year and later became the governor of Guanajuato in 1995. In 2000, Fox won the presidency of Mexico, earning an annual salary of $80,000.

Vicente Fox speaks during a news conference at the Commonwealth Club | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The residence of former Mexican President Fox, located in San Cristóbal, Guanajuato, is listed on Airbnb. Advertised as the "Family Hacienda of President Vicente Fox," the minimum cost for a three-night stay for six people is 770,000 pesos ($38,500). The accommodation includes five bedrooms with king-size beds, six bathrooms, a haute cuisine restaurant, a spa, a gym, and more.

Vicente Fox speaks at the Commonwealth Club of California | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Fox was born on July 2, 1942, in San Francisco del Rincon, Guanajuato, Mexico. His father was a Mexican native with German ancestry, while his mother was a Basque immigrant. Fox pursued his higher education at the Ibero-American University in Mexico City and the Harvard University Business School.

In 1969, Fox married Lilian de la Concha, a receptionist at Coca-Cola, and together they welcomed four children: Ana Cristina, Vicente, Paulina, and Rodrigo. However, after two decades of marriage, they decided to part ways.

In 2001, while serving as the President of Mexico, Fox married Marta María Sahagún Jiménez, who had previously been his spokesperson. Interestingly, the wedding ceremony coincided with the first anniversary of his presidential election and his 59th birthday.

- Collar of the Order of the Liberator General San Martín

- Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland

- Grand Star of the Decoration of Honour for Services to the Republic of Austria

- Grand Cross of the Order of Vytautas the Great

- Collar of the Order of Isabella the Catholic

- Knight of the Royal Order of the Seraphim

What was Vicente Fox's significant achievement in Mexican politics?

Vicente Fox made history by becoming the first opposition candidate to be elected president of Mexico in seven decades, ending the 71-year rule of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Has Vicente Fox written any books?

Yes, Vicente Fox is a prolific writer, with books such as "Revolution of Hope" and "Let’s Move On: Beyond Fear and False Prophets," providing insights into his political journey and vision for Mexico’s future.

