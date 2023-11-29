What Is the ‘Twin Peaks’ Star Naomi Watts' Net Worth?

Name Naomi Watts Net Worth $35 Million Salary NA Annual Income $5 Million + Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Female Date of Birth Sep 28, 1968 Age 55 Nationality Australia Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor

British-Australian actress Naomi Watts has built a net worth of $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Watts has left her mark in Hollywood with memorable appearances in films like "King Kong," "21 Grams," and "Mulholland Drive," which earned her an Oscar nomination. Watts portrayed Princess Diana in the biographical drama, “Diana” (2013). Her role in the Netflix series, "Gypsy" erned her widespread recognition. Her recent critically acclaimed roles include "Birdman" (2014) and the Showtime series, "Twin Peaks" (2017), which brought her numerous awards and nominations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts)

Naomi Watts began her acting career in the late '80s with films like "For Love Alone" (1986) and "Flirting" (1991). While these early roles set the stage, her breakthrough came with David Lynch's "Mulholland Drive" (2001), a surreal cult hit that marked a significant turning point in her career. Subsequent projects like "The Ring" (2002), "21 Grams" (2003), and "King Kong" (2005) contributed to her financial success and established her as a versatile actress capable of handling diverse roles. Watts ventured into television with the reboot of David Lynch's cult hit series "Twin Peaks" (2017). While Naomi Watts is primarily known for her acting, she ventued into the music world with the surrealist short film, "Rabbits" (2002), directed by David Lynch.

Naomi Watts attends the 2023 Tribeca Ball at New York Academy of Art | Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

Salary

Naomi Watts stands out as one of Hollywood's top actresses for offering studios an exceptional return on investment. Despite relatively modest paychecks, her strategic role choices and involvement in successful projects contribute to her bank balance. For instance, in the 2005 blockbuster "King Kong," where she shared the screen with Clive Owen, Watts earned around $5 million. The film's global box office earnings were $550 million, per Forbes.

A comparison has been made between Diana, Princess of Wales (L), and actress Naomi Watts (R) | Getty Images | Photo by Neil Mockford

In 2004, Watts bought a mansion in LA's Brentwood neighborhood for $4.2 million. Following her separation from Liev Schreiber, she opted to lease the property at a monthly rent of $20,000. Its current worth stands at an impressive $7 million. She bought this residence from actress Sally Field who held its ownership since 1993.

Further expanding her real estate holdings in 2007, Watts and Schreiber jointly invested $6 million in two side-by-side apartments in New York City, adding a touch of East Coast sophistication to their property portfolio. The year 2016 saw Watts and Schreiber's real estate ventures extend to Montauk, New York, where they reportedly purchased a 3,500-square-foot home for $5.4 million.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup pose at The Vineyard Theatre 40th Anniversary 2023 Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Born on September 28, 1968, in Kent, England, Naomi Ellen Watts emerged as a prominent British-Australian actress with a fascinating personal journey. Her mother, involved in costume and set design as well as antiques dealing, provided Watts with a diverse cultural background of English and Welsh descent. Her parents divorced when she was four, and her father, Peter Watts, a sound engineer for Pink Floyd, passed away in 1976 from an apparent heroin overdose.

Watts attended school in Sydney, where her mother worked as a costume designer for a soap opera. She faced financial struggles and couldn't complete high school. Watts then took on various odd jobs while pursuing her acting aspirations. Watts was in a relationship with actor Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two sons, born in 2007 and 2008. The couple announced their separation in 2016, maintaining an amicable co-parenting relationship. Watts later began dating actor Billy Crudup in 2017.

Academy Awards, USA: 2013 Nominee Oscar—Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "The Impossible," 2004 Nominee Oscar— Best Actress in a Leading Role for "21 Grams"

Saturn Awards: 2006 Winner Saturn Award—Best Actress for "King Kong," 2003 Winner Saturn Award—Best Actress for "The Ring"

Critics Choice Awards: 2013 Nominee Critics Choice Award—Best Actress for "The Impossible," 2004 Nominee Critics Choice Award—Best Actress for "21 Grams"

European Film Awards: 2013 Nominee European Film Award—European Actress for "The Impossible"

Golden Globe Awards, USA: 2013 Nominee Golden Globe—Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama for "The Impossible"

Screen Idol Award (L.A. Outfest): 2002 Winner Screen Idol Award—Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Mulholland Drive"

Is Naomi Watts involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Naomi Watts is a dedicated philanthropist, actively supporting causes such as AIDS research, children’s rights, and environmental conservation.

What role does yoga play in Naomi Watts's life?

Naomi Watts is passionate about yoga and credits it for helping her maintain peace and contributing to her overall well-being and mental clarity.

Does Naomi Watts have a fear of flying?

Yes, Naomi Watts has a fear of flying but she has overcome it to travel extensively for her acting career.

