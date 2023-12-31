Name Jonathan Bennett Net Worth $1 Million Sources of Income Acting, modeling, TV, investments DOB June 10, 1981 Age 42 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, model, producer, TV presenter

The American actor and television host, Jonathan David Bennett with his whimsical and quirky roles amassed a net worth of $1 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls." Bennett has hosted quite a few shows including "Halloween Wars" and "Cake Wars." Bennett launched the pop culture cookbook, "The Burn Cookbook" with Chef Nikki Martin and also participated in "Dancing with the Stars" where he was paired with Allison Holker. In 2017, Bennett came out as a proud gay personality and later appeared in the first LGBTQ-led Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, "The Holiday Sitter."

Jonathan Bennett attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Acting has been Bennett's main source of income ever since he bagged his first role in a soap opera called "All My Children," for which he received massive recognition. He then starred in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Smallville," "Veronica Mars," "Mean Girls," "Cheaper by the Dozen 2," "The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning," "Van Wilder: Freshman Year" and "Elevator Girl." Besides his movies and television shows, Bennett also appeared in Ariana Grande's music video, "Thank U, Next." Bennett earned his income majorly from acting, television shows, hosting, modeling, and several endorsement deals that he signed. The actor also has his own podcast streaming on Apple Music, and Spotify, which goes by the name "Pridecast with Jonathan Bennett."

(L-R-Top) Actors Isabelle Du, Jen Liley, Danica McKellar, Erin Cahill, Darren Darnborough, Lacey Chabert, Rachel Boston, Wes Brown and Cindy Busby (L-R-Bottom) |Getty Images|Photo by Michael S. Schwartz

Born in Rossford, Ohio, Bennett has two half-brothers, Brian and Brent, and one half-sister, Lisa. The actor pursued his education starting from Eagle Point Elementary School in Rossford, Ohio, and graduated from Rossford High School in 1999. Bennett openly came out as gay and revealed in 2020 that he was dating and is now engaged to Jaymes Vaughan, the "Celebrity Page" host and "Amazing Race" contestant. After the announcement of dating and engagement, Bennett and Vaughan became the first gay couple featured on the cover page of The Knot. Earlier in 2012, Bennett's mother died, and in 2014, his father left. It was an emotional moment for Bennett as he missed both his parents at the altar.

Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett attend Stacy’s Roots to Rise Market | Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

Instagram 1 Million Followers Facebook 340,000 Followers

Actor Jonathan Bennett poses with fans at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

- Palm Beach International Film Festival 2003 (Winner): Best Actor for "Season of Youth"

- Action on Film International Film Festival, USA 2013 (Winner): Outstanding Cast Performance for "Police Guys"

- Teen Choice Awards 2004 (Nominee): Choice Movie Chemistry for "Girls Club - Vorsicht bissig!"

- Teen Choice Awards 2004 (Nominee): Choice Breakout Movie Star - Male for "Girls Club - Vorsicht bissig!"

- Los Angeles International Underground Film Festival 2013 (Nominee): Best Actor for "Misogynist"

- North Hollywood Cinefest 2020 (Nominee): Best Actor for "Take Me to Tarzana"

- Reality Television Awards 2020 (Nominee): Best Digital Reality Series for "Fetch Me a Date"

(L-R) Jaymes Vaughan, Jonathan Bennett, Brad Harder, and Graham Arychuk attend The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Is Jonathan Bennett married?

Yes, he married Jaymes Vaughan on March 19, 2022.

Where was Jonathan Bennett born?

Bennett was born on June 10, 1981, in Rossford, Ohio.

What is Jonathan Bennett known for?

Bennett was the host of the Food Network series, "Halloween Wars" and also hosted Cake Wars."

For which movies is Jonathan Bennett best known?

"Mean Girls," "Season of Youth," "Love Wrecked," "The Secret Village," "Misogynist," "Submerged," and "A Christmas Kiss II" are some of Benett's best-known movies.

