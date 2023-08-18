Name Ariana Grande Net Worth $240 Million Salary $2 Million Annual Salary $25 Million Sources Of Income EPs, Endorsements, Concerts Gender Female Date Of Birth June 26, 1993 Age 30 Years Nationality American Profession Singer-songwriter, actress

Ariana Grande is extremely popular across generations. She is known for her exceptional four-octave voice range and her work as a songwriter. She started singing at a very young age and has been relevant ever since. Besides singing, she has also worked in the Nickelodeon TV show, "Victorious" which aired from 2010 to 2013. Ariana Grande is worth a stunning $240 million as of August 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ariana Grande is a huge name in the music industry and therefore, it's pretty much a given that she is a multi-millionaire. Grande is also known for her extravagant lifestyle and we'll get to that in a bit. Apart from earning from music, she also earns quite a lot from all the brand deals, her perfume and makeup line.

Salary

Grande reportedly makes around $20 million as a coach on the hit singing contest, "The Voice." According to Forbes, Grande made a cool $72 million from her music and endorsements in 2020. However, her average annual salary is somewhere between $20 million to $30 million. Apart from this, Parade reported that she makes quite a lot from her concerts. While her actual take-home pay from concerts is unknown, we do know that Grande made around $50,000 in merchandise sales every night for her 2017 Dangerous Woman tour alone.

Brand endorsements

She has signed with many luxury brands including, Coach, the handbag company, and MAC Cosmetics which launched a line of lip colors that donated all proceeds to the MAC AIDS Fund. She also launched a fashion line with Lipsy London and collaborated with Brookstone and artist Wenqing Yan to launch "Cat Ear" headphones. She is the brand ambassador of Reebok and has partnered with Starbucks and launched a Cloud Macchiato beverage in 2019.

In the summer of 2019, she became the face of Givenchy's new luxury French fashion line. She has also appeared in many commercials over the years, like, Macy's, Apple, and T Mobile.

She also has her own fragrance line called Ari by Ariana Grande. The brand has generated more than $150 million in revenue, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. She launched her cosmetic brand R.E.M Beauty in 2021. The brand won the "Best New Brand" at the Allure Best of Beauty Awards.

Ariana Grande was a long-time renter but now she has a grand real estate portfolio, to say the least. In February 2023, she paid around $8.9 million in an off-market deal for a chunk of private land about half a mile away from a swanky spread that she bought in L.A. She also owns a house adjacent to the mentioned property. She bought this house for around $17.5 million which was a great deal considering it was listed for $25.5 million. She also has an elite enclave in Montecito which is where many celebrities have properties. This tiny town is home to many stars like Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more.

Grande has an extravagant collection of cars, she owns a Range Rover Sport worth $167,900, and a Mercedes S-Class S500 which she got for $189,350. She also has a Cadillac Escalade which is worth $110,900 and a Tesla Model S worth $129,900.

2023 $250 Million 2022 $225 Million 2021 $200 Million 2020 $170 Million 2019 $150 Million 2018 $130 Million

Born on June 26, 1993, Ariana Grande Butera started her singing career at the age of 15 and rose to fame for playing Cat Valentine in the series "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." She signed with Republic Records and has been in the limelight ever since.

Her first award was the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2013. She went on to win the Best Song award at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards. She also received the Favorite Breakout Artist award at the 40th ceremony of the People's Choice Awards. In 2014, she also won the Young Hollywood Awards. In 2016, she bagged the American Music Award for Artist of the Year.

At the 59th Annual Grammy Awards and also the Best Pop Video for the song "No Tears Left to Cry." Apart from this, she is also the recipient of the Bambi Awards that she bagged in the year 2014.

Does Ariana Grande own a brand?

Yes, She owns Ari, a perfume line and R.E.M Beauty which is a cosmetic line.

Does Ariana Grande have siblings?

Ariana Grande has a half-brother named Frankie. The two have the same mother Joan Grande.

Did Ariana Grande leave "The Voice"?

Yes, she left "The Voice" in 2021 for unknown reasons.

