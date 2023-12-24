Name Casey Affleck Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Acting, writing DOB August 12, 1975 Age 48 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, voice actor, screenwriter, director, producer

Academy Award-winning American actor and filmmaker, Caleb Casey McGuire Affleck-Boldt, popularly known as Ben Affleck's brother Casey Affleck, has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He started by working with the Theater Company in Boston, and moved to LA to explore and pursue his acting career at 18 while living with his screenwriter brother Ben Affleck, and cousin Matt Damon. Affleck then decided to study politics at George Washington University but ended up studying at Columbia University for two years, although he did not graduate. He appeared in TV commercials as a kid but landed his first professional role in "To Die For" in 1995.

Affleck met his ex-wife at the start of his career when he was experimenting with his roles with little succeed. He bagged his first leading role in "Lonesome Jim" followed by "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" and "Gone, Baby, Gone." Affleck made his directorial debut in 2010 with the mockumentary, "I'm Still Here" starring Joaquin Phoenix which was and is still believed to be a golden feather in his success. In 2016, he appeared as a troubled alcoholic in "Manchester by the Sea" which gained him the Oscars and other recognized international awards. Other noted movies in his filmography include "Oppenheimer," "Interstellar," "Tower Heist," "Gone, Baby, Gone," "The Finest Hours," "Out of the Furnace," "Ocean's Eleven," "The Old Man & the Gun."

Affleck met his ex-wife Summer Phoenix when her brother, Joaquin Phoenix introduced both of them. They started dating in 2000, were seen together in "Committed" and "This Is Our Youth," got married in Savannah, Georgia in 2006, and have two sons, Indiana and Atticus. The couple had quite a hard time and Phoenix filed for divorce in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences. Affleck has since then moved on and has been seen dating Caylee Cowan.

The actor in an interview revealed that he struggled with alcoholism and had it in his genes as Ben Affleck was in rehab once, and his father and grandmother were regular drinkers. In 2016, he said that he had worked on his alcoholism and had been sober for three years.

- Satellite Awards 2007: Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Drama for "The Assassination of Jesse James"

- Prism Awards 2008: Performance in a Feature Film for "Gone Baby Gone"

- Venice Film Festival 2010: Biografilm Award for the Documentary "I'm Still Here"

- Critics Choice Awards 2016: Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"

- Gotham Awards 2016: Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"

- National Board of Review, USA 2016: Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"

- New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2016: Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"

- Academy Awards, USA 2017: Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in "Manchester by the Sea"

- BAFTA Awards 2017: Best Leading Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"

- Golden Globes, USA 2017: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Manchester by the Sea"

- Gold Derby Awards 2017: Lead Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"

Who is Casey Affleck's wife?

Affleck married Summer Phoenix but they divorced in 2017, and he has been since dating Caylee Cowan.

How many children does Casey Affleck have?

Casey Affleck has two sons, Indiana and Atticus.

What is the net worth of Casey Affleck?

Casey Affleck has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of December 2023.

Which are some of the best Casey Affleck's movies?

"Oppenheimer," "Manchester by the Sea," "Interstellar," "Tower Heist," "Every Breath You Take," "American Pie", and "The Last Kiss" are some of Affleck's best movies.

