Joaquin Phoenix, a leading Hollywood actor, charmed the world by acting as an eccentric personality in the famous movie "Joker." Phoenix's finesse and in-depth analysis of the character were heralded as the performance of the year by critics and cinema enthusiasts across the globe. Phoenix's $60 million net worth is the product of dedicated hard work and experimental roles, which helped him establish himself as a leading actor in Hollywood.

Born Joaquin Rafael Bottom to Arlyn and John Lee Bottom, Joaquin was raised in a traditional religious setting for up to three years of age in Puerto Rico. His parents later migrated to the U.S. where Joaquin, along with his five siblings, would often perform at various talent shows to help the family secure a stable financial status. He was later scouted by Iris Burton, a leading children's agent in Hollywood, that helped him commence his acting journey. Joaquin has done several movies and shows, notably "Backwards: The Riddle of Dyslexia" (1984); the shows "Murder, She Wrote,", "The Fall Guy," and "Hill Street Blues"; the television film "Kids Don't Tell" (1985); and the films "SpaceCamp" (1986) and "Parenthood" (1989). He also starred and acted in the 1987 film "Russkies."

Joaquin currently has an estimated net worth of $60 million. The majority of his fortune comes from acting, a domain in which he is an absolute charmer and a master. Phoenix took a brief sabbatical in the 1990s to explore Latin America with his father. He later made a comeback to films and was often given darker, conflicting roles to perform.

His breakthrough came in the year 2000 when he starred in their commercially successful movies "The Yards", "Gladiator", and "Quills". His role in the film "Gladiator" as Emperor Julius Caesar was praised positively, leading him to earn a credible name in Hollywood.

Phoenix later went on to star in leading Hollywood films, with an increase in his salary and earnings as well. His work in "Signs" brought him $1 million and he was paid $5 million for his role in the movie "The Village". Other notable movies included "Hotel Rwanda," "Ladder 49", and "Walk the Line" (2005). He earned $3.15 million from "Walk the Line". His successful movie career helped him amass a decent fortune, helping him build a steady financial portfolio.

However, the biggest commercial success for Joaquin was yet to come. He later appeared in movies such as "The Master" (2012), "Her" (2013), "Inherent Vice" (2014), "Irrational Man" (2015), "Mary Magdalene" (2018), and "The Sisters Brothers" (2018) to further gain insights into his acting career.

In 2019, Joaquin received a rare opportunity to act as the legendary 'Joker' in the titular movie directed by Todd Philpp, which helped Phoenix gain incredible momentum in Hollywood. The movie was a global success, leading Phoenix to establish an international fan base and a credible reputation as a seasoned actor.

Apart from having a diverse acting career, Joaquin has also lent his voice to a few projects. He acted as a voice actor for movies such as Brother Bear," "Earthlings" (2005), "Unity" (2015), and "Dominion" (2018).

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joaquin is said to have earned $4.5 million as his base salary for his role in the first "Joker" movie. Phoenix is also said to have accrued 5% profits from the movie's global success, leading him to roughly earn $25 million. For "Joker 2", Joaquin is said to have been offered a $20 million fee. It was later revealed that Phoenix will be doing two Joker movies, earning a total of $50 million in fees.

