Name Matt Damon Net Worth $170 million Salary $10 million Sources of income Acting, writing, production DOB 8 October 1970 Age 52 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, writer, producer

American actor, writer, and producer known for movies ranging from "Good Will Hunting" to the "Bourne" franchise, Matt Damon has an estimated net worth of $170 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At an early stage in his career, Damon co-wrote and starred in the Academy Award-winning film “Good Will Hunting,” and bagged an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay along with his cousin Ben Affleck.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the 70th Annual Academy Awards

What are Matt Damon's sources of income?

Damon has consistently been one of the highest-earning Hollywood actors and once revealed that he turned down a role in 2009's Avatar for which he could have earned $250 million. He was being offered a portion of the box office profits for the movie which later turned out to be the second highest-grossing movie in history grossing more than $2.8 billion worldwide, as per Fortune.

Matt Damon’s salary

As per Parade, Damon makes an estimated $10 million per movie, but this varies from project to project. One of his significant paychecks came when he and Affleck sold the script of “Goodwill Hunting” for $600,000, and Damon also made another $350,000 for starring in the titular role of the MIT janitor and genius, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Damon was paid about $26 million each for “The Bourne Supremacy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum,” while his Oscar-nominated performance in “The Martian” fetched him $25 million, as per Vanity Fair. For his most recent appearance in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”, Damon pocketed a salary of $3 million, as per Showbiz Galore.

Damon's real estate assets

Damon and his wife Luciana had paid $15 million for a luxurious mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, before listing the 13,500-square-foot home for $21 million, and ultimately selling it for $17.9 million in 2021. Apart from that, they bought a $16.8 million penthouse in Brooklyn Heights, New York City, in 2017. Damon also purchased an $8.5 million Westchester County retreat in Bedford, New York as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Personal life

Damon met Luciana Barroso in 2003 while she was working as a bartender and was a single mom. As per reports, he knew right away that he wanted to marry her and the two got married in 2005. They have four daughters Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella.

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Bozan Barroso

Awards and recognition

1998 Oscar: Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen for “Good Will Hunting”

2016 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for “The Martian”

1998 Golden Globe: Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for “Good Will Hunting”

2007 Silver Berlin Bear: Outstanding Artistic Contribution for “The Good Shepherd”

1998 Silver Berlin Bear: Outstanding Single Achievement for “Good Will Hunting”

2023 HCA Award: Best Actor for “Air”

2017 Britannia Award: Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film

2011 Joel Siegel Award

1998 Critics Choice Award: Best Screenplay, Original for “Good Will Hunting”

1998 Critics Choice Award: Breakthrough Artist for “Good Will Hunting”

FAQs

How old is Matt Damon?

Matt Damon is 52 years old

How many kids does Matt Damon have?

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Damon have four daughters, Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella.

Does Matt Damon have a PhD?

No, he attended Harvard University but left before receiving his degree to take the lead role in a film.

How old were Ben Affleck and Matt Damon when they met?

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon met at the respective ages of 8 and 10 years old as per PEOPLE.

