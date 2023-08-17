Name Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt Net worth $150 million Salary 2 million+ Annual income 20 million+ Sources of income Acting, screenwriting, production, direction DOB 15 August 1972 Age 51 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor/Screenwriter/Director

Ben Affleck is an award-winning actor, screenwriter, producer, and director who has amassed a huge fortune over his long-running career. Affleck has an estimated net worth of $150 million. Recently the star celebrated his 51st birthday on August 15. On the occasion, his wife and renowned singer, Jennifer Lopez shared a beautiful message for him. Taking to Instagram, she shared a sweet video of her and Affleck in the car singing. She captioned the post, "Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!"

Ben Affleck has pocketed huge paychecks since early in his career. He is widely known for writing the screenplay of “Good Will Hunting" along with Matt Damon and as per Celebrity Net Worth, each of them received $300,000 for the sale of the screenplay.

Further, for "Reindeer Games" Affleck earned $6 million, and the film "Pearl Harbor" brought a $250,000 payday, and backend brought in a handsome $10 million. For "Changing Lanes" and "The Sum of All Fears," he made $10 million each and for "Daredevil" and "Gigli," Affleck netted $11.5 million and $12.5 million, respectively.

In 2009, Ben and Lopez bought a $17.55 million home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Lopez continued living in this house until 2018 when they sold the mansion to Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine for $32 million. Levine further sold the house for $57.5 million after living in it for just three years.

Affleck also bought himself a $19 million mansion spread over 13,450 square feet, in the Pacific Palisades, the same year. The mansion was built in 2017, and it featured 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with a sprawling lawn and pool area. Affleck put the property on the market in 2022 for $29.995 million and successfully sold it within two weeks for the exact asking price, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Earlier this year, Affleck and Lopez reportedly found their dream home in the Pacific Palisades for which they spent a whopping $64 million. The massive 38,000-square-foot modern estate is located on Wallingford Drive. It features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a huge 12-car garage. Before that, the couple reportedly put their Bel-Air mansion for sale for $50 million but they later changed their minds.

Over the course of his career, Affleck has been romantically linked to several Hollywood stars. He dated Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004. The couple first got engaged in 2002 but they had to put off their planned 2003 wedding due to excessive media attention. Later, they broke up the following year. After that, Affleck married fellow actress, Jennifer Garner in 2005 and the couple went on to have three children together. However, in 2015, they announced their separation and finalized their divorce in late 2018. Since then, Affleck reportedly got back with Lopez, and in July 2022, Affleck and Lopez married in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2013 Oscar: Best Motion Picture of the Year for “Argo” 1998 Oscar: Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen for “Good Will Hunting” 2013 BAFTA Film Award: Best Film for “Argo” 2013 BAFTA David Lean Award for Direction: Best Director for “Argo”

How old is Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck is 51 years old

What is Ben Affleck’s net worth?

Ben Affleck’s net worth is estimated to be $150 million in 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth

How many kids does Ben Affleck have?

Ben Affleck has three children

What's Ben Affleck's real name?

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt

