Name Harry Shearer Net Worth $85 Million Annual Income $10 Million + Sources of Income Comedy, Acting, Book sales, Radio, and Production Gender Male Date of Birth December 23, 1943 Age 79 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Actor, Film director & producer, Screenwriter, Voice actor, Musician, Author, Television producer, and Radio personality

Also Read: What Was the Oscar-Winning Hollywood Star Katharine Hepburn’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Harry Shearer, the renowned American talent, boasts a net worth of $85 million. His journey into the world of entertainment started at the age of 7 when he secured a role in "The Jack Benny Program" radio show after an audition. In the late '60s, Shearer joined the radio comedy group The Credibility Gap. The group's transition from radio to live performances expanded Shearer's repertoire. The breakthrough moment came with "This Is Spinal Tap," a mockumentary film co-written by Shearer. He gained recognition for portraying the bassist Derek Smalls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer)

Shearer started working as a child actor, appearing in films like "Abbott and Costello Go to Mars" (1953), "The Robe" (1953), and "The Egyptian" (1954). His television career includes roles in series like "Laverne & Shirley" (1976–1982), "Saturday Night Live" (1979–1980; 1984–1985), and "The Simpsons" (1989–present). His voice works for iconic characters like Charles Montgomery Burns and Ned Flanders raked in the dough.

Also Read: What Was the Net Worth of Hewlett-Packard Co-founder David Packard?

From films like "The Fisher King" (1991), "My Best Friend's Wedding" (1997), and "The Truman Show" (1998), to "A Mighty Wind" (2003), his filmography spans genres. As a co-creator of the fictional band Spinal Tap, Shearer participated in albums like "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984) and "Back from the Dead" (2009).

His foray into filmmaking includes writing, directing, and producing projects like "Teddy Bears' Picnic" (2001) and the documentary "The Big Uneasy" (2010). His books, including "Man Bites Town" (1993), contribute to his net worth.

Also Read: What Is 'Me You Madness' Star Louise Linton's Net Worth?

Harry Shearer onstage during the NAMM Show 2001 | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Natkin

Harry Shearer’s salary

As the main voice actor on "The Simpsons," Shearer earned an impressive $400,000 per episode, approximately $9 million per season. Running since 1983, his radio program, "Le Show," significantly contributed to his income.

Harry Shearer attends "Tribeca TV: The Simpsons 30th Anniversary" | Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

In 2015, Shearer purchased a $2 million mansion in New Orleans. The residence dates back to the 1890s and is nestled in the Garden District. The actor and his wife also own a property in Santa Monica, California.

Instagram 3,126 Followers Facebook 49K Followers Twitter 133.9K Followers

Judith Owen With Husband Harry Shearer | Getty Images | Photo by Brian Rasic

Shearer was born on December 23, 1943, in Los Angeles, California. While studying political science at UCLA in the early '60s, he engaged with campus publications, including the "Daily Bruin" and the humor magazine "Satyr." In his early days, he ventured into broadcasting as a newscaster at Pasadena radio station KRLA.

In 1974, he married folk singer Penelope Nichols but the couple got divorced in 1977. Later, in 1993, he wed singer-songwriter Judith Owen, and the couple co-founded the record label Courgette Records in 2005.

- Primetime Emmy Awards: 1978: Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series for "America 2Night" (Nominated)

- Primetime Emmy Awards: 1980: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for "Saturday Night Live" (Nominated)

- Primetime Emmy Awards: 2009: Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for "The Simpsons: The Burns and the Bees" (Nominated)

- Primetime Emmy Awards: 2014: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for "The Simpsons: Four Regrettings and a Funeral" (Won)

- Grammy Awards: 2008: Best Comedy Album for "Songs Pointed and Pointless" (Nominated)

- Grammy Awards: 2009: Best Comedy Album for "Songs of the Bushmen" (Nominated)

- Grammy Awards: 2010: Best Comedy Album for "Back from the Dead" (with Spinal Tap) (Nominated)

Who is the voice behind characters like Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, and Principal Skinner in "The Simpsons"?

Harry Shearer lends his vocal talents to bring these iconic characters to life in the animated series "The Simpsons."

Has Harry Shearer been recognized for his comedy skills?

Yes, he received the Improvisation Award at the 2016 Laughter Awards for his exceptional ability to deliver spontaneous and hilarious performances.

What is Harry Shearer's net worth?

Harry Shearer has an estimated net worth of $85 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

She Was the First Female Chairperson of Paramount Pictures; What Is Sherry Lansing's Net Worth?

What Is 'Modern Family' Actor David Cross' Net Worth?