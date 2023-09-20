Name Fran Drescher Net Worth $25 Million Salary $1.5 Million per episode Annual Income $2-3 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production, Writer and Comedian Gender Female Date of Birth Sep 30, 1957 Age 65 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter, Voice Actor, Comedian, Television Director, Author

Fran Drescher, the multi-talented American actress, comedian, writer, and activist, boasts an impressive net worth of $25 million. Her remarkable career spans television, film, and advocacy work, contributing significantly to her wealth. Born on September 30, 1957, in Flushing, Queens, New York, Fran Drescher began her journey in the entertainment industry with a promising start. She made her film debut in the 1977 hit "Saturday Night Fever" and continued to build her career with roles in films such as "American Hot Wax" (1978), "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984), and "Doctor Detroit" (1983), showcasing her versatility as an actress. Drescher's talents extended to television, where she appeared in various shows throughout the 1980s, including "Night Court," "Who's the Boss?," and "Once A Hero." However, it was her iconic role as Fran Fine in the television series "The Nanny," which premiered in 1993, that catapulted her to stardom.

Fran Drescher during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Fran Drescher not only acted but also co-created and produced successful television series, most notably "The Nanny" and "Happily Divorced." Her involvement in the creative process as a co-creator, writer, and producer of these shows added to her income streams. Beyond her entertainment career, Fran Drescher's income includes earnings from her advocacy work and writing. Her book "Cancer Schmancer" (2002), detailing her cancer experience and advocating for early detection, contributed to her income and led to the establishment of the Cancer Schmancer Movement.

Fran Drescher addresses picketers at New York City Hall | Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Salary

Fran Drescher's primary source of income stems from her extensive acting career. Her iconic roles in hit series like "The Nanny" and "Happily Divorced" garnered her substantial earnings. During the final season of "The Nanny" in 1998-99, Fran Drescher reportedly earned a staggering $1.5 million per episode, highlighting her significant earnings during her time as the lead in the popular television series. Notably, she co-created both shows with her former husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, further enhancing her income.

Despite many labor union presidents receiving substantial salaries, Fran Drescher, while serving as the president of SAG-AFTRA, doesn't receive any compensation for representing the group, which comprises over 160,000 actors. The union's annual federal LM-2 report for 2022, the most recent available, indicates that Drescher's total compensation for her role as president amounted to $0.

Fran Drescher during High Def Expo at Petersen Automotive Museum | Getty Images | Photo by Rebecca Sapp

Fran Drescher and her real estate investments include a beachfront home in Malibu, acquired in 1997 for $1.225 million, with an estimated current value of $7-10 million.

Fran Drescher attends DuJour Magazine present Cancer Shmancer Movement at SEN NYC | Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Fran Drescher's personal life has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. She married her first husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, in 1978, and they divorced in 1999. Despite their separation, they maintained a close working relationship. Jacobson came out as gay after their divorce, and the two remained supportive friends. In 1985, the couple experienced a traumatic home invasion in which they were both assaulted. Drescher's resilience and advocacy for victims' rights emerged as a defining aspect of her journey.

In 2000, Drescher faced her health battle when she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Her experience led her to author the book "Cancer Schmancer" in 2002, which not only chronicled her journey but also initiated a movement advocating for early cancer detection and transforming individuals from patients into empowered medical consumers. She founded the Cancer Schmancer Movement in 2007, a nonprofit organization dedicated to this cause.

Additionally, Drescher has been a prominent advocate for women's health issues, serving as a Public Diplomacy Envoy for Women's Health Issues under the Bush administration. Her diplomatic role took her around the world, championing improved healthcare for women.

Primetime Emmy Awards:

1997 Nominee - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - "The Nanny"

1996 Nominee - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - "The Nanny" The Florida Comedy Film Festival:

2020 Winner - The Comedy Legend Award Northeast Film Festival, US:

2019 Winner - Festival Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film - "After Class" Port Townsend Film Festival:

2019 Winner - Jury Special Commendation for Best Supporting Actress - "After Class" Behind the Voice Actors Awards:

2013 Nominee - BTVA Feature Film Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film - "Hotel Transylvania" TV Land Awards:

2008 Winner - TV Land Award for Favorite Nanny - "The Nanny" TV Guide Awards:

1999 Nominee - TV Guide Award for Favorite Actress in a Comedy - "The Nanny" Razzie Awards:

1998 Nominee - Razzie Award for Worst Actress - "The Beautician and the Beast" Golden Globes, USA:

1997 Nominee - Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical - "The Nanny"

1996 Nominee - Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical - "The Nanny" Satellite Awards:

1997 Nominee - Golden Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical - "The Nanny" American Comedy Awards, USA:

1996 Nominee - American Comedy Award for Funniest Female Performer in a TV Series (Leading Role) Network, Cable, or Syndication - "The Nanny".

Why was "The Nanny" canceled?

"The Nanny" was canceled primarily due to scheduling changes in the show's later seasons, which resulted in a decline in ratings.

What did Fran Drescher do before her acting career?

Before her acting career, Fran Drescher worked as a cosmetologist, using her hair and makeup expertise to support herself while pursuing her dream of becoming an actress.

What languages is Fran Drescher fluent in?

Fran Drescher is fluent in several languages, including English, Spanish, and Italian, which has enabled her to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

