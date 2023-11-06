What Is YouTuber David Dobrik's Net Worth?

Name David Dobrik Net Worth $25 Million Salary $275,000 - $500,000+ Sources of Income YouTube, acting, and brand endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Jul 23, 1996 Age 27 years Nationality Slovak-American Profession YouTuber and actor

Also Read: What Is Destiny's Child Singer Kelly Rowland's Net Worth?

Social media personality David Dobrik has amassed an impressive net worth of $25 million. In December 2018, Dobrik received the prestigious Diamond Play Button from YouTube for surpassing 10 million subscribers on his primary channel. Dobrik's videos continue to garner significant views. While the platform's "Adpocalypse" may have impacted individual video earnings, his overall income remains substantial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID DOBRIK (@daviddobrik)

Dobrik gained recognition and financial success through his YouTube channels, "David Dobrik" and "David Dobrik Too." His content primarily consists of vlogs, featuring real-life situations and semi-scripted scenarios. These channels have garnered millions of subscribers and billions of views, generating substantial ad revenue. Dobrik also co-hosts a podcast with fellow YouTuber and former Vine star, Jason Nash.

Also Read: What Is Evan Rachel Wood's Net Worth?

Dobrik ventured into the world of app development with "David's Disposable." This mobile application allows users to create retro-style photos using their smartphones and has over a million downloads. Dobrik ventured into television, serving as a judge on the Nickelodeon musical competition show "America's Most Musical Family." He also appeared as a presenter at the American Music Awards of 2019 and as a guest judge on the ninth season of "Chopped Junior." He starred in the 2015 short film "An Interrogation." He also lent his voice to the character Axel in "The Angry Birds Movie 2" in 2019. In November 2022, Dobrik expanded his business ventures by opening "Doughbrik's Pizza," a nostalgic pizza parlor located on the Sunset Strip.

David Dobrik attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Also Read: What Is ‘Cinderella’ Star Lily James' Net Worth?

Earnings

A substantial portion of his earnings comes from his apparel line, "Clickbait." The line offers a range of products, including hoodies, shorts, pants, and more. His ability to monetize his content through ads on the platform has been a key source of income. In November 2019, Dobrik shared in an interview with Insider that when he received approximately 16 million monthly views on his YouTube videos, he could earn an impressive $275,000 per month from advertising revenue alone. In 2020, the YouTuber's earnings amounted to a staggering $16 million.

David Dobrik attends Variety's Power of Young Hollywood at The H Club Los Angeles | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Brand Endorsements

Dobrik's empire includes lucrative corporate sponsorships with brands such as EA, Bumble, Chipotle and SeatGeek. He earned the Brand Engagement Award at the Streamys Brand Awards for his partnership with Chipotle.

David Dobrik attends the US premiere of "Jackass Forever" at TCL Chinese Theatre | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Dobrik's real estate investments include a luxurious home in Sherman Oaks, California, which he purchased for $9.5 million in August 2020. Previously, he owned a residence in Studio City, which he bought for $2.5 million in 2017 and listed for sale in June 2021 at $3.5 million.

Dobrik was born on July 23, 1996, in Košice, Slovakia. His family relocated to Vernon Hills, Illinois, when he was six years old. He was an accomplished tennis player and even qualified for the 2014 Boys Tennis State Tournament. Dobrik was in a relationship with fellow internet personality Liza Koshy from late 2015 to early 2018. Their relationship was well-documented and celebrated by their fans. In September 2021, Dobrik revealed that he had obtained his green card, allowing him to travel outside the United States.

Kids' Choice Awards, USA: Winner of the Favorite Male Social Star in 2020

People's Choice Awards, USA: Winner of the Favorite Social Star in 2019

Teen Choice Awards: Winner of the Choice Web Star: Male in 2019

The Streamy Awards: Winner of the Best Collaboration for "Need for Speed: Heat" (2019) shared with Justin Bieber

Shorty Awards: Winner of Best Podcast in 2018 (shared with Jason Nash) and Vlogger of the Year in 2017

YouTube Creator Awards: Recipient of the Silver Creator Award in 2019 and 2016, Diamond Creator Award in 2018, and Gold Creator Award in 2016.

Did David Dobrik marry his best friend's mom?

David Dobrik orchestrated a prank that led to his fake "marriage" to Lorraine Nash, who also happens to be the mother of his close friend, Jason Nash.

Who is David Dobrik's assistant?

Natalie Mariduena is David's childhood friend and has known him since before he was famous.

Is David Dobrik a fan of the show "Drake & Josh"?

Yes, David Dobrik is a huge fan of "Drake & Josh" and has even organized cast reunions on his channel.

More from MARKETREALIST

What’s The Net Worth of Michael Burry, The Investor Who Predicted The 2008 Housing Market Crash?

Grammy Award Winning DJ Flume is Known Through Collaborations; Here's His Net Worth