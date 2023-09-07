Name Danica Patrick Net Worth $80 million Salary $1 million + Annual Income $10 million + Sources of Income Racing, modelling, and endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Mar 25, 1982 Age 41 years Nationality American Profession Race car driver, spokesperson, model

Professional race car driver Danica Patrick has zoomed ahead to a net worth of $80 million, after receiving a boost from endorsement deals and business ventures. She is one of the most accomplished women in American open-wheel racing history and started off with a passion for go-kart racing at the age of 10. By 16, Patrick had left high school and traveled to the United Kingdom to race, and in 2000 she finished second during the Formula Ford Festival.

What are Danica Patrick’s sources of income?

Danica Patrick at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Hickey

Following her success on the racetrack, Patrick diversified her sources of income over the years and earned a significant amount from lucrative brand endorsements. Her winnings and performance bonuses from both the IndyCar Series and NASCAR played a crucial role in accelerating her income. Patrick also forayed into digital content creation with her weekly podcast titled "Pretty Intense" in 2019. Patrick uses this platform to engage with listeners and bring on guests from various fields to share their insights and experiences.

Danica Patrick's salary and other ventures

During her racing days, Patrick's annual income reached an impressive $10 million, making her one of the highest-earning athletes on the track. Her base salary alone was estimated to be around $7.5 million, reflecting exceptional skills and marketability as a professional racing driver. Patrick expanded her entrepreneurial pursuits by launching her own athleisure collection called "Warrior by Danica Patrick".

Danica Patrick Indianapolis 500 race | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Ferrey

Brand Endorsements

Some of Patrick's key brand endorsements included Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance, Tissot, and her long-running partnership with GoDaddy.

Danica Patrick at Build Studio | Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Danica Patrick’s real estate and other assets

With her rising net worth, Patrick has made notable investments and acquisitions including an impressive 8,300-square-foot mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona, known for its unique cosmic theme and a large wine cellar capable of holding up to 1,000 bottles.

Danica Patrick’s net worth over the years

2023 $80 million 2021 $71 Million 2020 $65 Million 2019 $60 Million

Danica Patrick’s Social Media Following

Instagram 929,000 Followers Facebook 1.4 Million Followers Twitter 1.6 Million Followers

Danica Patrick visits the Young Hollywood | Getty Images | Photo by David Mendez

Personal life

Born on March 25, 1982, in Beloit, Wisconsin, Patrick married her physical therapist, Paul Edward Hospenthal in 2005, but their marriage ended in 2013. Following her divorce, Danica was romantically linked to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. However, her most talked-about relationship was with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which began in 2018 and ended in 2020.

In 2021, she started dating American businessman Carter Comstock, but the couple confirmed their split in 2022.

Awards and recognition

Throughout her career, Danica Patrick received recognition and awards such as,

Rookie of the Year for both the 2005 Indianapolis 500 and the 2005 IndyCar Series season.

Most Popular Driver in the IndyCar Series from 2005 to 2010.

Most Popular Driver in the 2012 NASCAR Nationwide Series.

She also set a record for the most top-ten finishes by a woman in the NASCAR Cup Series with seven such finishes. Patrick made appearances on Forbes' list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities between 2007 and 2013 and was voted the Favorite Female Athlete at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2008, 2012, and 2013.

FAQs

Is Danica Patrick still married?

No Danica Patrick isn't married since her divorce in 2013.

What does Danica Patrick do for a living now?

Danica has launched the clothing line – Warrior by Danica Patrick and authored a book "Pretty Intense".

When did Danica Patrick start racing?

At just 10 years old, Danica's racing career began after her parents bought her a go-kart.

