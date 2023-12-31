What Is ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ Actor Ansel Elgort’s Net Worth?

Name Ansel Elgort Net Worth $12 million Gender Male DOB Mar 14, 1994 Age 29 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Ansel Elgort, an American actor, DJ, and music producer, has accumulated a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He gained recognition with his role in the 2013 movie, "Carrie" and later portrayed a teenage cancer patient in "The Fault in Our Stars." Elgort continued to showcase his talent in films such as "Baby Driver" and the "Divergent" series. His role in "Baby Driver" even earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe Award.

Ansel Elgort attends Disney Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "West Side Story" | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | FilmMagic | Getty Images

Off-Broadway stage production

Ansel Elgort embarked on his acting journey with an Off-Broadway stage production in 2012, at the age of 18 while on the brink of high school graduation. His film debut came in 2013 with a significant role in the revamped "Carrie." The following year, he gained more attention with a prominent role in "Divergent" and its subsequent films. However, his breakthrough moment is often attributed to his performance in "The Fault in Our Stars," alongside Shailene Woodley, earning praise from critics.

Multiple series & less successful projects

In the subsequent years, Elgort continued his involvement in the "Divergent" series which achieved financial success but faced declining reviews. His lead role in "Baby Driver" in 2017 marked a turning point, receiving positive reviews and solidifying his career. Elgort even managed to acquire the car he drove in the film as a birthday gift.

Towards the end of the 2010s, he appeared in less successful projects like "November Criminals," "Billionaire Boys Club," and "The Goldfinch." Despite setbacks, he took on the lead role in Spielberg's "West Side Story" in 2021, facing mixed financial results. Elgort then ventured into television with "Tokyo Vice" for HBO Max and remained attached to various film projects.

Music

Beyond acting, Elgort, under the alias "Ansolo," ventured into electronic dance music, signing a record deal in 2014. He made his mark at the Electric Zoo Festival and continued to release electronic tracks over the years.

Ansel Elgort attends Disney Studios' Los Angeles Premiere Of "West Side Story" | Photo by Jon Kopaloff | WireImage | Pexels

How much does Ansel Elgort charge per film?

As of May 2019, it became known that Ansel Elgort earns approximately $5 million for major commercial film projects. Yet, for his role in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," he chose to accept a notably lower compensation than his usual $5 million rate.

In 2020, Elgort faced accusations of sexual assault from six years prior. He refuted the claims on social media, asserting that the relationship was short-lived and consensual.

Elgort reportedly utilized a substantial bonus earned from his role in "The Fault in Our Stars" to buy a spacious residence in the exclusive Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Born on March 14, 1994, in New York City, Ansel Elgort grew up in a family deeply connected to the entertainment industry, with a fashion photographer father and an opera director mother. He shares family ties with comedian Sam Morrill and was named after renowned nature photographer Ansel Adams. Raised in a household with Jewish and European heritage, Elgort, along with two siblings, has a grandmother who was a Norwegian war hero. She played a heroic role in saving small Jewish children in World War II, enduring subsequent internment in a concentration camp but surviving the Holocaust.

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan crossed paths as teenagers and have been in an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade.

Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort attend Disney Studios' premiere of "West Side Story" |Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

FAQs

What are the allegations against Ansel Elgort?

In June 2020, Elgort was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2014 when he was 20.

Is Ansel Elgort Russian?

Elgort was born in Manhattan. His father is of Russian-Jewish descent, and his mother is of English, German, and Norwegian ancestry.

Which film proved to be a turning point in Ansel Elgort's career?

Elgort's lead role in "Baby Driver" in 2017 marked a turning point, receiving positive reviews and solidifying his career.

