What is Teyana Taylor’s net worth?

Name Teyana Tayor Net worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, Films, TV DOB December 10, 1990 Age 32 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, dancer, rap artist, and actress

American singer-songwriter, dancer, rap artist and actress Teyana Taylor has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Taylor's first brush with fame came when she helped choreograph the music video of Beyoncé's hit “Ring the Alarm” after which she appeared on the MTV show My Super Sweet 16 in 2007. She signed to Star Trak Entertainment and went on to release music independently. Her debut studio album, "VII," reached #1 on the US R&B and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

Teyana Taylor and host Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs perform onstage | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Taylor’s career started when she was just 15 years old. She worked as a choreographer on Beyoncé's 2006 "Ring the Alarm" music video, and the following year, she was signed to Pharrell Williams' Star Trak Entertainment, of Interscope Records.

Her television debut came in 2007 in an episode of "My Super Sweet Sixteen," and later that year, she appeared in Jay-Z's "Blue Magic" music video. Her first commercial single, "Google Me," was released in February 2008, and it peaked at #90 on the "Billboard" Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

In 2010, Taylor also did guest vocals on Kanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy". She also performed on the track "Christmas In Harlem" for GOOD Music, Kanye's record label, and landed a role in "Madea's Big Happy Family."

In 2012, Taylor independently released the mixtape "The Misunderstanding of Teyana Taylor" and signed with GOOD Music and The Island Def Jam Music Group later in the year. She also released the tracks "Make Your Move" and "D.U.I". She then worked on the album "Cruel Summer," a GOOD Music compilation that reached #2 on the "Billboard" 200 and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Her debut studio album, "VII," was released in 2014, and the album’s single "Maybe" peaked at #10 on the "Billboard" Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and #11 on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

Taylor then appeared as a judge on MTV's "America's Best Dance Crew" and went on to release the EP, "The Cassette Tape 1994." In 2016, Teyana performed in the music video of Kanye West’s "Fade" earning rave reviews and awards.

In 2018, she released the album "K.T.S.E" and in 2020, she released "The Album," which featured Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Missy Elliot, and Rick Ross. The album hit #1 on the R&B chart and #8 on the "Billboard" 200. She also appeared in films like, "Honey: Rise Up and Dance" (2018), "The After Party" (2018), and "The Trap" (2019).

In 2018, Taylor along with her then-husband Iman Shumpert bought a nearly $3 million, 5,700-square-foot home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles. The lavish home features five bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a movie theater, a spa bathroom, and a swimming pool. The two put the property for sale for $3.695 million in August 2020, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Taylor married former professional basketball player Iman Shumpert in 2016. Shumpert has played for legendary NBA teams including the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Brooklyn Nets. The couple has two daughters Junie and Rue. They also appeared on their own VH1 reality show, "Teyana and Iman” in 2018.

In 2023, Taylor announced via Instagram that the two have been separated “for a while” and they are reportedly planning to file for divorce after seven years of marriage, Vanity Fair reported.

Teyana Taylor, Junie and Rue Rose, and Iman Shumpert at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Mat Hayward

2023 BET Award: Video Director of the Year

2017 MTV VMA: Best Choreography For “Kanye West: Fade”

How old is Teyana Taylor?

Teyana Taylor is 32 years old.

Does Teyana Taylor have a child?

Teyana Taylor has two daughters Junie and Rue with former NBA player Iman Shumpert.

What is Teyana Taylor’s net worth?

Teyana Taylor has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

