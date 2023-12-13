Taylor Swift Becomes Time Magazine's 'Person Of The Year'; What's Her Net Worth?

Name Taylor Swift Net worth $1.1 Billion Sources of income Music Date of Birth December 13, 1989 Age 33 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Songwriter

American singer Taylor Swift has been named "Time Magazine's Person Of The Year." Swift beat Barbie and King Charles III for the title. Last month, Apple Music named Swift its artist of the year. According to Spotify, she was 2023's most-streamed artist globally. Today, her net worth stands at $1.1 billion.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Eras Tour | Getty Images | Photo by Mat Hayward

Swift achieved her billionaire status largely through music. Over $500 million of her fortune comes from music royalties and touring. Her journey began with vocal and acting lessons at the age of nine. Inspired by Shania Twain and Faith Hill, she shifted her focus to country music.

She wrote her first song, "Lucky You," at the age of 12 and signed with Big Machine Records at 14 years old. Her debut single "Tim McGraw" was released in 2006. Swift's second album, "Fearless," earned her first Grammy in 2009. She continued creating successful albums like "Speak Now," "Red," and "1989," which was a massive hit, winning Album of the Year twice at the Grammys.

The "1989 World Tour" grossed $250 million, and in 2017, she dropped "Reputation," which included songs like "Look What You Made Me Do." The subsequent "Reputation Stadium Tour" made $266.1 million. The singer released "Lover" in 2019, featuring hits like "ME!" and the title track. The album sold 3.2 million copies globally.

In 2020, Swift surprised fans with the indie-folk-inspired "Folklore" and "Evermore," both achieving critical and commercial success. In 2022, she created "Midnights." A year later, she released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)," both topping charts and marking her historic "Eras Tour."

Taylor Swift. Getty Images | Photo by Marcelo Endelli

How much did Taylor Swift make from the 2023 Eras Tour?

According to The Washington Post, Swift’s "Eras Tour" grossed over $4.1 billion. Assuming the pop star keeps the standard artist’s share of roughly 85% of her tour’s revenue, Swift is possibly going to break the record for the highest earnings from a single tour for any musical act to date. She earned between $10 million and $13 million per event during the tour. She also earned approximately $200 million in merchandise sales from the tour as well.

Moreover, the blockbuster film adaptation of the tour, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," grossed over $250 million in sales, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time. The singer is set to make even more from the film as she opted against enlisting a Hollywood studio to market or distribute the film, and made a direct deal with AMC Entertainment, allowing her to keep about 57% of the total ticket revenue.

Swift owns roughly $150 million worth of real estate in the United States. In 2009, she purchased a $4 million property in Nashville. Two years later, in 2011 she bought an 8,000-square-foot mansion in the suburbs of Nashville, now worth at least $6 million.

She has a $30 million, 11,000-square-foot mansion called ‘High Watch’ in Rhode Island. She owns apartments worth $50 million in New York City. She also owns a $70 million Beverly Hills mansion, which was the former home of producer Samuel Goldwyn.

Swift has a history of high-profile relationships. She briefly dated Joe Jonas in 2008, inspiring the song "Forever and Always." Her romance with Taylor Lautner resulted in "Back to December." Jake Gyllenhaal influenced her "Red" album. She even dated John Mayer, Connor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn, and Matty Healy. She's currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty | Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Grammy Awards: Album of the Year: 12 wins

American Music Awards: 40 wins (the most by any artist)

Billboard Music Awards: 29 wins (the most by any female artist)

MTV Video Music Awards: 14 wins

Country Music Association Awards: 12 wins

Academy of Country Music Awards: 8 wins

Primetime Emmy Award: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "Beautiful Ghosts"

Has Taylor Swift been Time's 'Person of the Year' before?

Yes, Taylor Swift was named Time's 'Person of the Year' in 2017.

How old is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is 33 years old.

How old was Taylor Swift when she became famous?

At age 14, Taylor Swift rose to fame when she signed a music publishing deal with Sony/ATV, becoming the youngest signee in the company's history.

