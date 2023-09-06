Name Steven Tyler Net worth $150 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB March 26, 1948 Age 75 years Gender Male Nationality United States America Profession Musician

Rock musician Steven Tyler is most famous as the co-founder and lead singer of Aerosmith, one of the most successful bands of all time. Tyler has recorded over a dozen albums that have gold or multi-platinum status with Aerosmith which has won multiple music awards, including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and more. Tyler has an estimated net worth of $150 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Steven Tyler performs onstage during MusiCares Event | Getty Images | Kevin Mazur

After 50 years of classic rock and some of the most enduring hits like "Dream On", "Walk This Way" and "Sweet Emotion", Aerosmith recently began its farewell "Peace Out" tour leaving the fans emotional.

#AerosmithPeaceOut kicked off on Saturday, September 2nd at the @WellsFargoCtr in Philadelphia with special guest @theblackcrowes, and it was an evening not to be forgotten!



Tickets and VIP upgrades for all upcoming dates are available at https://t.co/4kjN6ECXRo pic.twitter.com/lcWMI5mKu4 — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) September 5, 2023

As per The Richest, Tyler’s group Aerosmith has consistently made hundreds of thousands of dollars from album and record sales. The group made around $40,000 from record sales in 2012 from the album “Music from Another Dimension!”. In 2006, they earned an estimated $300,000 from the album, “Devil's Got a New Disguise”.

Steven Tyler at the GM Rocks Awards | Getty Images | Chris Polk

On top of that, Aerosmith’s other major income highlight came from an unusual source. In 2007, they licensed 29 of their classic hits to gaming company Activision, which makes the game "Guitar Hero". The company developed a new version of the game called "Guitar Hero: Aerosmith", which was released in 2008.

#AEROHISTORY: 'GUITAR HERO: AEROSMITH' June 29th, 2008. By April 2010, the game has seen more than 3.6 million units sold, 2.7 in North America, and is considered the best selling band-centric music game across both Guitar Hero and Rock Band series. pic.twitter.com/10uVXvSsnF — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) June 29, 2020

The game sold almost 600,000 copies in its first week, earning over $25 million and within months it sold 1 million copies and made $50 million in sales, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The CEO of Activision, Bobby Kotick once claimed that Aerosmith’s game royalties outweigh their lifetime income from any other source, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Apart from his work with Aerosmith, Tyler has made several film and television appearances, in productions like "Wayne's World 2," "The Simpsons," "Saturday Night Live," and "Two and a Half Men." He collaborated with inventor/engineer Mark Dirico to launch Dirico Motorcycles in 2007.

Tyler’s home is located in the Boston, Massachusetts area, and he also owns a property in Las Vegas and Los Angeles worth around $1 million. Further his property in Maui, Hawaii is estimated to be worth around $6.5 million, as per The Richest.

Tyler also has an impressive collection of cars which includes a Mercedes, Bently, Porsche 911, Jaguar F Type, and more. One of the most impressive cars in his collection, the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder comes at a base price of $1.8 million as per the official website.

Tyler dated fashion model Bebe Buell with whom he had a daughter Liv Tyler. After his relationship ended, he married Cyndria Foxe in 1978. They stayed together for almost a decade before splitting in 1987. Tyler then married clothing designer Teresa Barrick in 1988, and they had a daughter and a son together before getting divorced in 2006.

Steven Tyler and wife Teresa during at the "This Thing Of Ours" New York Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

However, Tyler’s most controversial relationship has been with Julia Comb. In 1975, then 27-year-old Tyler obtained Holcomb’s guardianship when she was 16 years old. They then lived together in Boston and dated for three years. Holcomb got pregnant but had an abortion due to the health reasons of the baby. Holcomb, who later renamed herself Julia Misley," filed a suit in December 2022 against Tyler alleging sexual assault and forced abortion. In 2023 Tyler denied all allegations and claimed that their relationship was consensual he had immunity as her legal guardian at the time, PEOPLE reported.

Exclusive: In a lawsuit filed this week, Steven Tyler has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor and coercing her into getting an abortion.https://t.co/zH4v7ElRRn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 30, 2022

1999 Grammy: Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for “Pink”

1995 Grammy: Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for “Crazy”

1994 Grammy: Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for “Livin' On The Edge”

1991 Grammy: Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for “Janie's Got A Gun”

1998 MTV VMA: Best Rock Video Aerosmith for “Pink”

1998 MTV VMA: Best Video from a Film for “Aerosmith: I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing”

1997 MTV VMA: Best Rock Video for “Aerosmith: Falling in Love (Is Hard on the Knees)”

1994 MTV VMA: Video of the Year for “Aerosmith: Cryin'”

1994 MTV VMA: Best Group Video for “Aerosmith: Cryin'”

1994 MTV VMA: Viewer's Choice for “Aerosmith: Cryin'”

1993 MTV VMA: Viewer's Choice for “Aerosmith: Livin' on the Edge”

1991 MTV VMA: Best Metal/Hard Rock Video for “Aerosmith: The Other Side”

2001 International Artist Award (Aerosmith)

1999 American Music Award: Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group: Aerosmith

1994 American Music Award: Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group: Aerosmith

1994 American Music Award Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Artist: Aerosmith

1991 American Music Award: Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group: Aerosmith

1991 American Music Award: Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Artist

How old is Steven Tyler?

Steven Tyler is 75 years old

What is Steven Tyler's real name?

Steven Tyler was born Steven Victor Tallarico

How old was Steven Tyler when he dated Julia Holocomb?

Steven Tyler was 27 when he started dating 16-year-old Julia Holcomb.

How many marriages has Steven Tyler had?

Steven Tyler has been married twice.

What is Steven Tyler’s net worth?

Steven Tyler’s net worth is estimated to be $150 million as of 2023 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

