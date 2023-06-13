100% Logo-Less: What Is Quiet Luxury and Why Is America Talking About It?

While high inflation has caused many Americans to live paycheck to paycheck, the quiet luxury trend has caught on big time. Whether it's Kim K's monochrome mansion or Succession's muted theme, quiet luxury, also known as stealth wealth, has made quite an appearance.

The understated undertone is being discussed as America's biggest fashion trend. The subdued old-money aesthetic is echoing through the elite world.

Pexels | Wesley Davi

It is eveything expensive, but in muted tones. It can also be described as "the complete lack of logos and anything too conspicuous,” as per Thomaï Serdari, professor of marketing and director of the fashion and luxury program at NYU’s Stern School of Business.

"Luxury brands rely on the quality of the materials, and they have techniques that are very particular to them," she said, such as the cut, stitching, or other small details only recognizable to those who are very familiar with a particular item. "That becomes a differentiator for those in the know," Serdari said.

Of course, low-key luxury is nothing new. In the wake of the global financial crisis those who had the money wanted to be less in the face with their style. Serdari said that fashion was like this, however, in the recent decade, fashion has become bigger and bolder.

"Stealth wealth doesn’t mean living like a pauper,” said Shaun Connell, owner of Credit Building Tips. "On the contrary, you will prefer to purchase high-quality but not flashy items that last much longer than the latest fad."

Using hidden wealth fosters sincerity and modesty, said Carl Jensen, co-founder of Compare Banks. "It assists you in keeping your feet on the floor and maintaining your viewpoint on the things that are genuinely important in life as a whole, such as acquaintances, personal development, and life-changing experiences. It enables you to put less emphasis on material possessions and more emphasis on the intangible aspects of life."

There are many factors when it comes to achieving stealth wealth. It begins by not discussing your net worth with anyone. One also needs to avoid posting about how one spends their money. Setting your social media to private can also safeguard your information from unwanted attention. You also need to be mindful when it comes to posting vacation pictures where you are seen celebrating in an extravagant way.

Pexels | cottonbro studio

Once you start making more than $250,000 a year, you will have all eyes on you. You will have to face an abundance of taxes like Medicare, AMT, deduction, credit eliminations, education tax, Net investments Income Tax, and more, as per Financial Samurai.

Having said all this, it is important to remember to not be overly harsh on yourself. It's okay to take care of yourself and splurge on yourself from time to time. Needless to say, being mindful of your expenses is something everyone should practice but that doesn't mean that you can't pamper yourself and your loved ones from time to time, all we need to do is be conscious about our security and privacy at all times.